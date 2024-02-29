Lifestyle

Illegal immigrants “insanely” demanding for more free housing, shutting down Seattle City Council meeting 

ByAsir F

February 29, 2024
illegal-immigrants-“insanely”-demanding-for-more-free-housing,-shutting-down-seattle-city-council-meeting 

insanely

Illegal immigrants reportedly disrupted a Seattle City Council session, prompting conservative ire and labeling the situation “insane.” Criticism mounts over their plea for free housing in an expensive city, drawing attention to immigration and social welfare debates. 

KomoNews states, a tumultuous scene unfolded at a Seattle City Council meeting as protesters demanded funding for temporary housing for refugees facing eviction. The disruption prompted a recess and subsequent arrests, leaving council members concerned about the impact on democracy. 

Meanwhile, the city of Tukwila stepped in, announcing plans for a heated tent to temporarily accommodate refugees, underscoring the ongoing humanitarian crisis. Mayor Tom McLeod emphasized the tent as a stopgap measure, urging state and federal action. 

Illegal immigrants “insanely” demanding for more free housing 

Following that, conservatives are finding this to be “insane” as they are demanding for free money and housing. Furthermore, an X user states that those in the local government are feeling like they’d have to do something to help these people. However, the common thought through every conservative is that the American people need help too. 

Others state that the Maui wildfire victims are largely ignored while illegals in America are complaining that their accommodations are not “luxurious” enough. Users feel that the illegals are more pampered than actual Americans who are currently suffering. 

Moreover, users discuss that blue cities are currently suffering through the policies that they agreed on in the first place. After giving illegals freebies, they are surprised to know that these freebies aren’t enough. 

Read More News

After racial remarks, Joy Reid was slammed again by conservatives saying “why does America need more kids?”

The post Illegal immigrants “insanely” demanding for more free housing, shutting down Seattle City Council meeting  appeared first on The Independent News.

ByAsir F

Related Post

Lifestyle

New SG worker breaks down in tears after 1 week in job, seeks advice on “how to stop being emotional at work”

September 13, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Lifestyle

10 subtle signs you’re dealing with a fake successful man

September 12, 2024 JARA CARBALLO
Lifestyle

“It hurts me to see him get more and more demoralised everyday,” Daughter seeks assistance online to find job opportunities for 60 yo father

September 12, 2024 Yoko Nicole

You missed

Celebrity

NCT’s Jaehyun announces LP version of his debut solo album, J, is coming soon!

September 14, 2024 Lydia Koh
Home News

SMS impersonation scam alert: Singapore Customs warns the public about SMS from “S.G. Customs” sent out by scammers

September 14, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Entertainment

“DNA Lover” car romantic scene between Jung In Sun and Choi Siwon captivates audience

September 14, 2024 Lydia Koh
Technology

Malaysia’s tech sector unlikely to be affected by US election results, says minister

September 14, 2024 Mary Alavanza

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.