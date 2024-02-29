illegal-immigrants-“insanely”-demanding-for-more-free-housing,-shutting-down-seattle-city-council-meeting 

Illegal immigrants reportedly disrupted a Seattle City Council session, prompting conservative ire and labeling the situation “insane.” Criticism mounts over their plea for free housing in an expensive city, drawing attention to immigration and social welfare debates.

KomoNews states, a tumultuous scene unfolded at a Seattle City Council meeting as protesters demanded funding for temporary housing for refugees facing eviction. The disruption prompted a recess and subsequent arrests, leaving council members concerned about the impact on democracy.

Meanwhile, the city of Tukwila stepped in, announcing plans for a heated tent to temporarily accommodate refugees, underscoring the ongoing humanitarian crisis. Mayor Tom McLeod emphasized the tent as a stopgap measure, urging state and federal action.

It’s insane that illegals can March into a meeting, demand free money, and then have a room full of insecure people feeling like they HAVE to do something about it You can do something You can have them all sent back to the country of origin that they came — Anxiety Hour (@LewMan90) February 28, 2024

Following that, conservatives are finding this to be “insane” as they are demanding for free money and housing. Furthermore, an X user states that those in the local government are feeling like they’d have to do something to help these people. However, the common thought through every conservative is that the American people need help too.

I think they are upset about not having rooms with bidets — Reasonable Guy (@JJB_man) February 29, 2024

Others state that the Maui wildfire victims are largely ignored while illegals in America are complaining that their accommodations are not “luxurious” enough. Users feel that the illegals are more pampered than actual Americans who are currently suffering.

Then complain that it’s not enough — CisSanity (@CisSanity) February 28, 2024

Moreover, users discuss that blue cities are currently suffering through the policies that they agreed on in the first place. After giving illegals freebies, they are surprised to know that these freebies aren’t enough.

