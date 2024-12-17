;
iFAST Singapore launches China desk to capture booming offshore wealth, targeting global investors with China ties

December 17, 2024

SINGAPORE: iFAST Singapore, through its wealth advisory division iFAST Global Markets (iGM) Singapore, has introduced a dedicated China Desk to address the offshore wealth management and investment needs of Chinese clients, both within China and globally.

According to the Singapore Business Review, this new initiative is designed to cater to the evolving demands of wealthy individuals and institutions in China, as well as international clients seeking opportunities to invest in the rapidly growing Chinese market.

Expanding market presence and bridging cultural gaps

The China Desk will primarily operate from Singapore and Hong Kong, identifying potential clients, exploring new business prospects, and strengthening iFAST’s presence in global markets.

Wong Wei Yi, General Manager of iGM Singapore, emphasized the strategic importance of this new initiative, stating, “By integrating colleagues from our iFAST China team into the Singapore iGM team, we aim to bridge cultural and market knowledge gaps.

These team members bring invaluable expertise in the Chinese financial landscape, and when combined with advisers specializing in serving expatriates and foreign clientele, we believe the China Desk initiative will allow us to provide tailored services that meet the unique needs of the growing China client base.”

See also  Singapore property tycoons set up family office in Abu Dhabi, eyeing Middle East expansion

This move underscores iFAST Singapore’s commitment to being a leading player in wealth management for local clients and international individuals and institutions looking to tap into the expansive opportunities offered by China’s financial markets.

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)

ByGemma Iso

