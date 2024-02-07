SINGAPORE: After an online user turned to Singaporeans in a forum asking them how one can earn more in the country, many others responded with their two cents on the matter, with a handful recommending specialising in something.

“I was just wondering what are some things one can do to earn more in Singapore besides having a full-time job?” the online user wrote on Tuesday (Feb 6). “What type of investments can we do for side income?”

How to earn more money in Singapore

Many answered the call for advice, and a common theme that came up was specialisation. “Identify your craft and become very good at it,” said one. “The money will come.”

A few shared a list of ideas, with one writing:

“1) Keep upgrading to become even better at your job and keep climbing the corporate ladder. 2) Side hustle- tutor/drive PHC. 3) Invest in property-collect rent. 4) Read SGfi guide for investments. 5) Be a content creator-start a YouTube/TikTok account…

6) Sell unwanted items on Carousell. 7) Find a passion and leverage it. Like baking? Sell bakes. Outdoorsy? Bring people on outdoor tours. Love dogs? Offer dog walking services.”

Some covered job hopping in their comments:

“I think you can job hop every few years (from the time you start to work to about 35 years old) to demand a higher salary, and it also gives you more experience and exposure,” one said.

“If you’re above 35 years old, you can consider getting an HDB and renting it out. If you’re good at something, get trained and specialised. You can do that as freelance. Eg. Building PC, repairing PCs, giving tuition etc…”

Still, another shared:

“Others covered the main points. I have only one addition…work smart and find the right connections. You can be very good at what you do, but you need people to recognise it and connect to the right opportunities.

The jumps in my career came from people that I knew and worked with, when they moved up or to promising companies, they pulled me along.”

