ICA warns of heavy congestion at land checkpoints during March school holidays

SINGAPORE: The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has said it anticipates heightened congestion at the land checkpoints between Singapore and Malaysia during the upcoming March school holiday as families set off to Johor Bahru to spend quality time together.

In a statement this week, ICA revealed that over the Chinese New Year long weekend from 8-13 Feb, traffic jams persisted at land checkpoints, with more than 2.33 million people passing through customs – greater than the 1.37 million people who crossed over during the holidays from 26-28 Jan.

The average daily number of customs clearances during the Chinese New Year period reached nearly 390,000 individuals, with some having to wait three hours to clear customs.

To address this surge and anticipate the influx of travellers during the upcoming school holidays from 8-18 Feb, ICA urges passengers to use customs by car or bus to brace themselves for extended waiting times.

The ICA also reminded motorists, emphasizing the importance of queuing etiquette and discouraging line-jumping to maintain order and efficiency. Offenders may be required to rejoin the queue.

ICA revealed earlier that heightened security measures have also been implemented at the checkpoints in response to the evolving situation in the Middle East, and travellers are advised to factor in additional waiting and customs clearance time, particularly on weekends when congestion is expected to peak.

As part of the security measures, the ICA reminds passengers to exercise discretion when displaying items related to the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Publicly displaying a foreign flag without a permit violates the Foreign National Emblems (Controlled Display) Act 1949. Non-compliance with these regulations may result in firm action, including denial of entry into Singapore.

The ICA reassured the public that it will closely monitor the situation and adjust security measures as necessary to ensure the safety and efficiency of border crossings during this busy holiday period.

Motorists are encouraged to stay informed by checking the ICA’s social media pages for the latest traffic conditions at both land checkpoints.

Travellers are reminded to plan accordingly, allowing for potential delays and adhering to security regulations to facilitate a smooth passage through customs during the festive season.