Majority of Singaporeans frown upon workplace slang, yet many indulge: Survey

ByJewel Stolarchuk

March 5, 2024

SINGAPORE: A recent survey conducted by Preply has revealed that a significant majority of Singaporeans find the use of slang in a professional setting inappropriate.

Out of the 1,500 citizens surveyed in the city-state, nearly three-fourths, or approximately 74%, expressed disdain for the use of slang words at work.

Surprisingly, despite this widespread disapproval, 85% of respondents confessed to using slang words in their workplace.

This paradox suggests a noticeable gap between the perception of appropriateness and actual behaviour regarding language use in professional environments.

A more nuanced breakdown of the data shows that approximately 47% of respondents admitted to using slang words when communicating with their co-workers. This indicates a certain level of comfort and informality within peer interactions.

However, when it comes to interactions with superiors, the numbers take a significant dip, with only 12% of respondents confessing to using slang words with their bosses.

Interestingly, the survey also shed light on the perceived appropriateness of using slang in various settings.

See also  Man applies 5,000 jobs using AI Job GPT—gets solid offer after 20 interviews

According to most respondents, home and social events are deemed the most suitable environments for using slang.

In contrast, the workplace ranked third on the list of acceptable places for slang usage, highlighting a clear distinction in the expectations of language decorum across different settings.

The discrepancy between disapproval and actual usage may prompt further discussions on the role of language in professional environments and how individuals navigate the delicate balance between formality and informality in the workplace.

