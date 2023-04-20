Horrendous traffic jam seen at checkpoints as holiday weekend nears

SINGAPORE: A TikTok user expressed his dismay upon seeing a mammoth traffic jam at Woodlands Checkpoint just a few days before this holiday weekend.

“Jialat oh jialat now at woodland custom! Confirm underwear wet today guys,” wrote the TikTok user, who goes by blackpearl027 on the platform, on Wednesday (Apr 19). He was presumably referring to how hot and sweaty he and other motorists got while waiting in traffic, especially since much of Asia, including Singapore, is currently experiencing high temperatures.

He wrote that the traffic jam occurred the night before, on Apr 18, at 8:30 pm.

“Oh my god…jialat day wor!!”

The 11-second clip shows what appears to be thousands of motorcyclists lined up at a stretch of road leading to the checkpoint on one side, while cars filled up the road in the other areas.

Commenters on the video who had also been there that day bore witness as to how jam-packed the checkpoint was.

“I was there at 10 am and it was alrdy super packed 😢,” wrote one.

Another called it “total madness.”

“The most busy border in the world!!,” chimed in a TikTok user.

The situation was so difficult for those stuck in traffic that when one netizen wrote that he actually missed the pandemic days, blackpearl027 actually agreed.

And on Thursday morning (Apr 20), blackpearl027 posted yet another video, this time from the Tuas checkpoint.

It had the time stamp 8:45 am.

The video is only eight seconds long, but shows that there were already what again appeared to be hundreds of people on motorbikes waiting to go through the checkpoint.

/TISG

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg