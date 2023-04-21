ACRES appeals for information after man is seen chopping off python’s head as his friends cheer

SINGAPORE: Animal welfare group ACRES has issued an urgent appeal for eyewitnesses to come forward following a shocking incident of animal cruelty that took place in Boon Lay Place market, this week.

On Tuesday (18 Apr) at around 11:25 pm, ACRES received a video showing a group of men brutally attacking a reticulated python, which is a protected species, using crates. The group then moved the snake to the notice board area beside a food stall, where they used a cleaver to chop off its head and kill the poor creature.

ACRES expressed its shock and dismay at the celebratory tone of the group that inflicted pain and death on a protected native species. It has shared all the relevant information with NParks, who are now investigating the incident.

Despite educational efforts, incidents of violence towards animals continue to occur, and ACRES hopes that the individuals involved in this heinous act will be prosecuted and serve as a severe deterrent to future offenders.

The organization emphasized in a statement on Facebook that it is not only cuddly animals that deserve protection but also scaly reptiles that may be less popular or even feared by many.

In their appeal for eyewitnesses, ACRES has urged anyone with information on the incident to come forward. Individuals can contact ACRES’ 24-hour hotline at 97837782 or email acrescrime@gmail.com through WhatsApp, email, or phone call. All information will be treated confidentially.

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg