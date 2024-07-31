SINGAPORE: A photo of a Singapore taxi driver’s handwritten sign urging passengers to fasten their seatbelts has garnered sympathy from netizens.

One passenger shared the photo on Facebook, stating, “Took Ryde and a taxi came, saw this on the backseat, handwritten by himself.” Shocked at how little the taxi driver earns after a fine, he asked, “The taxi only earns S$70 per day after deducting costs?”

The sign, written on duct tape, read: “I earn $70/day if TP fine me. I can’t feed my family for 2 days. Understand my situation. Put seatbelt on or I cancel trip.” Another piece of tape below it added: “Please put on seat belt and remain buckled till end. I can’t afford $150 fine.”

Singaporeans online reacted with sympathy, with many commenters noting how hard it is to earn money.

One user wrote, “Terrible earnings. I wonder how many hours to chalk up only $70?” Another detailed the harsh realities of the job: “After rental and petrol, $70. No CPF, no Medisave, no MC, no leave. Year end, and still have to pay income tax and contribute Medisave. Left with what?”

Many commenters also pointed out that the fine should be imposed on passengers, not drivers. One commenter said, “It’s unfair… Why should the driver be penalised if the rider doesn’t comply? They should just fine the rider and deduct their own points.” Another agreed, “The fine should be charged to the passenger.”

Others criticised the taxi company, questioning why they couldn’t provide proper decals for drivers to display in their vehicles.

According to the Road Traffic Act, both drivers and passengers in Singapore are required to wear seatbelts. It is the driver’s responsibility to ensure that all passengers comply. If caught not wearing a seatbelt, both the passenger and the driver are liable to be fined.

The Singapore Police Force also stated that a “driver failing to wear a seatbelt or failing to ensure every passenger wears a seatbelt” can receive three demerit points and be fined S$150 for light vehicles and S$200 for heavy vehicles. /TISG

