In the Hood

“I earn $70/day if TP fine me. I can’t afford the S$150 fine” – Netizens sympathise with Singapore taxi driver’s handwritten sign for passengers to fasten seatbelts

ByMary Alavanza

July 31, 2024
Taxi drivers backseat with handwritten note to passenger.

SINGAPORE: A photo of a Singapore taxi driver’s handwritten sign urging passengers to fasten their seatbelts has garnered sympathy from netizens.

One passenger shared the photo on Facebook, stating, “Took Ryde and a taxi came, saw this on the backseat, handwritten by himself.” Shocked at how little the taxi driver earns after a fine, he asked, “The taxi only earns S$70 per day after deducting costs?”

The sign, written on duct tape, read: “I earn $70/day if TP fine me. I can’t feed my family for 2 days. Understand my situation. Put seatbelt on or I cancel trip.” Another piece of tape below it added: “Please put on seat belt and remain buckled till end. I can’t afford $150 fine.”

Singaporeans online reacted with sympathy, with many commenters noting how hard it is to earn money.

One user wrote, “Terrible earnings. I wonder how many hours to chalk up only $70?” Another detailed the harsh realities of the job: “After rental and petrol, $70. No CPF, no Medisave, no MC, no leave. Year end, and still have to pay income tax and contribute Medisave. Left with what?”

See also  Taxi driver goes the extra mile to help mother of 3 on a rainy day

Many commenters also pointed out that the fine should be imposed on passengers, not drivers. One commenter said, “It’s unfair… Why should the driver be penalised if the rider doesn’t comply? They should just fine the rider and deduct their own points.” Another agreed, “The fine should be charged to the passenger.”

Others criticised the taxi company, questioning why they couldn’t provide proper decals for drivers to display in their vehicles.

According to the Road Traffic Act, both drivers and passengers in Singapore are required to wear seatbelts. It is the driver’s responsibility to ensure that all passengers comply. If caught not wearing a seatbelt, both the passenger and the driver are liable to be fined.

The Singapore Police Force also stated that a “driver failing to wear a seatbelt or failing to ensure every passenger wears a seatbelt” can receive three demerit points and be fined S$150 for light vehicles and S$200 for heavy vehicles. /TISG

See also  Taxi driver arrested after ramming cab into void deck

Read also: Grab driver with just S$16 left in his bank account passes away; Grab waives his S$1.9K outstanding fees

ByMary Alavanza

Related Post

In the Hood

Diner urges stall owner “to take action before more faulty glasses explode” after their hot drink glass exploded, splattering hot liquid and glass

November 5, 2024 Beatrice Del Rosario
Featured News In the Hood

PHV driver tells his “rushing” passengers, “You are not worthy for me to put my life at stake” so “plan your trip earlier and wake up earlier”

November 5, 2024 Beatrice Del Rosario
Featured News In the Hood

“Food delivery rider left the dripping milk tea on my doorstep” — Disappointed customer says the “rider could have at least informed me”

November 4, 2024 Yoko Nicole

You missed

Home News

RWS chief casino officer steps down to pursue personal interests, months after MBS ban

November 5, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Business

Temasek and Tembusu reduce their stake in SATS, selling over a million shares

November 5, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
SG Economy

Singapore stocks fell on Tuesday’s open—STI dropped 0.3%

November 5, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Health

Nearly 40% Singaporeans have prediabetes, but many remain unaware they suffer from it

November 5, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.