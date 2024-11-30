;
Entertainment

Hwasa faces extreme guilt and anger after losing all her thigh fat from taking medication

ByLydia Koh

November 30, 2024

KOREA: As reported by Allkpop, Hwasa recently admitted that she took medication to reduce her weight.

The “Kim Wan Sun × Han Seung Yeon × Jeon Hyo Seong × Soyou × Hwasa: Their Confessions About the Love-Hate Relationship with Weight” video, which is part of the SBS Special Bodymentary – Confessions About Weight, explores individual battles with body image.

Photo: Instagram/Hwasa

Struggling with weight loss

Kim Wan Sun, reflecting on her 39-year career, shared concerns about belly fat, saying she still struggles with her weight.

Han Seung Yeon described her journey as a “love-hate relationship,” while Hwasa candidly expressed, “I’m really tired of it,” revealing her frustration.

Soyou quipped, “Doesn’t it feel nice to touch it?” while amusingly touching her belly.

Jeon Hyo Seong questioned societal standards, asking, “Is it necessary to lose weight like that to appear on camera?” Han Seung Yeon admitted, “I think it’s my job to achieve that kind of appearance.”

See also  Psy, Gangnam Style Star, Reveals Dramatic Weight Loss and Promotes New Artist

Hwasa disclosed her experience with weight-loss medication, saying, “I lost all that thigh fat, but it felt like my unique charm disappeared.”

Soyou shared her struggles, revealing she felt “disgusted” with her body and endured intense stress over her weight.

Jeon Hyo Seong talked about the emotional toll, describing a cycle of binge eating, yo-yo dieting, and shame.

Hwasa added, “Guilt, anger, and all kinds of emotions flooded me,” highlighting the emotional challenges tied to her weight journey.

Emotional and physical struggles

The SBS Special Bodymentary – Confessions About Weight is set to air on Dec 8 at 11:05 PM KST, offering an honest glimpse into the emotional and physical struggles faced by these stars.

Hwasa is a gifted South Korean singer, songwriter, and TV personality. Her true name is Ahn Hye Jin. She is best known as a member of the popular girl group MAMAMOO, where she has gained recognition for her powerful vocals, captivating stage presence, and unique style.

See also  Huang Xiaoming loses weight for film role but now has heart problems

Beyond her group activities, Hwasa has also made a successful solo career.

ByLydia Koh

Related Post

Entertainment

ENHYPEN commemorates their 4th year with outstanding accomplishments and expansion

November 30, 2024 Lydia Koh
Entertainment

The supporting cast of Lee Jong Suk and Moon Ga Young’s new legal office drama is revealed

November 28, 2024 Lydia Koh
Entertainment

New fantasy romance drama confirmed, starring Taecyeon, Seohyun, and others

November 28, 2024 Lydia Koh

You missed

Lifestyle

Cybersecurity expert steals from his daughter’s savings account to fund his gambling addiction

November 30, 2024 Gemma Iso
Business & Economy

MAS: Singapore banks remain ‘strong’ and rise in corporate borrowing expected

November 30, 2024 Gemma Iso
Business

Malls and brands are urged to combine entertainment, technology, and authenticity to thrive in the next era of retail

November 30, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Entertainment

ENHYPEN commemorates their 4th year with outstanding accomplishments and expansion

November 30, 2024 Lydia Koh

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.