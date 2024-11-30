KOREA: As reported by Allkpop, Hwasa recently admitted that she took medication to reduce her weight.

The “Kim Wan Sun × Han Seung Yeon × Jeon Hyo Seong × Soyou × Hwasa: Their Confessions About the Love-Hate Relationship with Weight” video, which is part of the SBS Special Bodymentary – Confessions About Weight, explores individual battles with body image.

Struggling with weight loss

Kim Wan Sun, reflecting on her 39-year career, shared concerns about belly fat, saying she still struggles with her weight.

Han Seung Yeon described her journey as a “love-hate relationship,” while Hwasa candidly expressed, “I’m really tired of it,” revealing her frustration.

Soyou quipped, “Doesn’t it feel nice to touch it?” while amusingly touching her belly.

Jeon Hyo Seong questioned societal standards, asking, “Is it necessary to lose weight like that to appear on camera?” Han Seung Yeon admitted, “I think it’s my job to achieve that kind of appearance.”

Hwasa disclosed her experience with weight-loss medication, saying, “I lost all that thigh fat, but it felt like my unique charm disappeared.”

Soyou shared her struggles, revealing she felt “disgusted” with her body and endured intense stress over her weight.

Jeon Hyo Seong talked about the emotional toll, describing a cycle of binge eating, yo-yo dieting, and shame.

Hwasa added, “Guilt, anger, and all kinds of emotions flooded me,” highlighting the emotional challenges tied to her weight journey.

Emotional and physical struggles

The SBS Special Bodymentary – Confessions About Weight is set to air on Dec 8 at 11:05 PM KST, offering an honest glimpse into the emotional and physical struggles faced by these stars.

Hwasa is a gifted South Korean singer, songwriter, and TV personality. Her true name is Ahn Hye Jin. She is best known as a member of the popular girl group MAMAMOO, where she has gained recognition for her powerful vocals, captivating stage presence, and unique style.

Beyond her group activities, Hwasa has also made a successful solo career.