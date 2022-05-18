Home News Hundreds of motorbikes at Woodlands checkpoint, Netizens say, 'It's gold rush for...

Hundreds of motorbikes at Woodlands checkpoint, Netizens say, ‘It’s gold rush for them’ since JB-SG border reopened

Photo: FB screengrab/ COMPLAINT SINGAPORE (Teo Pc)

Previous to the Covid-19 pandemic, around 415,000 people used the Causeway and Second Link daily, causing heavy traffic, especially on weekends. But Covid shut Singapore’s borders down. After they reopened on Apr 1, traffic began piling up again.

By Anna Maria Romero
Netizens had a lot to say about a photo showing hundreds of motorcycles queued up at Woodlands checkpoint, with a number of them acknowledging that things are “back to normal” after pandemic restrictions have been lifted.

The checkpoint, one of the country’s land borders that connect ground traffic with Malaysia, is the channel for motor traffic and pedestrians to go through the Causeway. It is one of the busiest crossings around the globe. Previous to the Covid-19 pandemic, around 415,000 people used the Causeway and Second Link daily, causing heavy traffic, especially on weekends. But Covid shut Singapore’s borders down. After they reopened on Apr 1, traffic began piling up again.

Johor chief minister Onn Hafiz Ghazi said last month that while the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link should be ready by 2026, a task force had been set up to find solutions for the current congestion, especially on weekends.

No wonder, commenters on the photo of the mass of motorbikes, posted on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page on May 17, said the situation at the Woodlands Checkpoint is now “back to normal.”

Others commented on the lure of better earnings found in Singapore.

Some netizens, meanwhile, commented on worsening air pollution in the area.

One commenter, however, looked on the brighter side.

But another gloomily warned that there will be more vehicular accidents.

Yet another called the situation “a match (made) in heaven” while someone else called it “a happy problem.”

/TISG

Shocking snaking queues spotted at Woodlands checkpoint for long weekend, netizen says ‘ride bicycle faster’

