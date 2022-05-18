Stories you might’ve missed, May 18

Maid complains she sometimes only sleeps at 1 am or 3 am, employers’ kids are rude & disrespectful, asks “should I stay and cope with the situation?”
A foreign domestic worker asking others for help as to whether she should continue to put up with irregular work hours and her employers’ rude children. She prefaced her post by sharing that she was just looking for advice regarding her situation.
In a Facebook post to popular support group FDW in Singapore (working conditions forum), one domestic helper Aisa Sittie, shared the pros and cons of the household she worked in. Ms Aisa wrote that her “sir” was “nice and religious” and that she had her own room and access to wifi. She also noted that she had no issues with the food she was given because everything was provided for her except for basic necessities.
Telehitch driver does not stop asking NTU student to secretly hook up, saying he gets sexually aroused by her pics
A TikTok from NTU student @nicolett.ee went viral over the weekend. She posted about a Telehitch attempt that went sideways after the would-be driver proposed that they secretly hook up, even after she said she’s in a relationship.
@nicolett.ee then proceeded to ghost the driver.
SG Hitch is a Telegram group wherein commuters book rides. The TikToker said in comments that she had used the group before and had not encountered problems until she got an offer from “J,” who had no other username.
Letter to the Editor: “Please try not to cancel Food Delivery orders, we need time to look for parking, food outlets, and waiting for collection”
Dear Editor,
I refer to the article: Letter to the Editor: Food delivery order cancellations must be done by customers only, not by riders, and riders must be compensated for the cancelled trip
I am also a delivery person with Grabfood. I have quite a number of cancellations by some customers after I had collected the food they had ordered or when I was on the way to collect them.
Maid: Even on my off day, I have to clean the house in the morning before going out and then at night after I return. Is this normal?
With a situation not uncommon for maids, yet another foreign domestic worker took to social media asking if it was the norm for her to have to work despite it being her day off.
In a post to Facebook group FDW in Singapore (working conditions forum), a netizen who went by the name of Mary Joy Agustin asked other domestic helpers if it was normal for them to have to work on their days off.
Wild boar sighting at void deck of Petir Rd building, possibly attracted to food waste left by residents
A while back it was otters that were frequently sighted, and now, boars. A video clip of a boar footloose and fancy-free at what appears to be the void deck of a building on Petir Road.
The video of the boar, taken safely from inside a car, was uploaded by @joem0mma_ on Monday (May 16) and has been seen by nearly 130,000 people. The boar sniffs around the area for the duration of the 9-second clip.
Follow us on Social Media
Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg