Business

HSBC fined S$4.15M for offering incentives to unregistered intermediaries in MPF scheme

ByMary Alavanza

July 10, 2024
HSBC Building

SINGAPORE: HSBC, the largest lender in Asia, has been fined HK$24 million (approx. S$4.15 million) by Hong Kong’s Mandatory Provident Fund Schemes Authority (MPFA).

The penalty stems from HSBC’s offering incentives to “unregistered intermediaries” to enrol clients in its Mandatory Provident Fund (MPF) scheme between 2020 and 2021.

According to Channel News Asia, Yip Sze Ki, the former head of pensions at HSBC, will also face an 18-month disqualification from senior executive roles within any MPF operator.

In a statement released on Friday, the MPFA highlighted that HSBC’s actions “did not comply” with the Mandatory Provident Fund Schemes Ordinance’s conduct requirements. 

HSBC told Reuters that it acknowledged the disciplinary action and collaborated fully with the pension regulator’s investigation, swiftly implementing corrective actions.

We take our obligations to comply with applicable regulations very seriously and are pleased to have resolved the matter,” the HSBC spokesperson said.

The MPFA’s decision considered HSBC’s management of over HK$240 million assets across more than 2,400 scheme members.

See also  MAS fines Credit Suisse $3.9M for misconduct in SG branch by its relationship managers

The MPFA emphasised that HSBC’s allowance of unregistered intermediaries to sell and promote MPF schemes strikes at the heart of the regulatory regime. /TISG

Read also: HKMA fines DBS S$1.7M for repeated anti-money laundering failures

Featured image by Depositphotos

ByMary Alavanza

Related Post

Business

Payment delays among Singapore companies drop to three-year low

October 15, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Business

“It has to be your life calling” — Grab CEO Anthony Tan reveals his top secret to success for entrepreneurs

October 14, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan
Business

Singapore emerges as second-largest global source of cross-border capital

October 14, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk

You missed

Featured News In the Hood

Why Aunty put her trolley bag on bus seat? — Singaporeans divided about an elderly woman scolding passengers wanting to sit beside her

October 15, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Business

Payment delays among Singapore companies drop to three-year low

October 15, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Featured News Lifestyle

“Govt/God will take care of us” — 60yo parents tell their son when he advised to reduce expenses since “cost of living has risen dramatically”

October 15, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Domestic Helpers Featured News

Maid’s employer wants to marry her, but his son disapproves, asks how he can “safeguard dad’s wealth; will, CPF, bank savings and property”

October 15, 2024 Yoko Nicole

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.