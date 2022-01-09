How to keep BF from flirting with other girls: make him wear a dress and makeup

International How to keep BF from flirting with other girls: make him wear...



Photo: TikTok screengrab/lookjunjjr

"My girlfriend was afraid that I would go flirt with other women, so that's what I am now," the man confirmed, praising the makeup skills of his girlfriend.

By Hana O
Thailand – A video of a man slaying in a red dress and makeup has gone viral online. The plot twist that led up to his choice of fashion was even more interesting.

Thai TikToker @lookjunjjr started trending after posting a video on Jan 6 of his male friend wearing a high-slit red dress and a face full of makeup.

The video began with the man looking stunning in his attire, complete with dangling earrings.

Photo: TikTok screengrab/lookjunjjr

“Well, I’m hanging out with my girlfriend’s gang today, and I was forced to dress as a woman,” said the man, revealing the truth behind his getup.

His girlfriend, who was seated beside him, begins laughing at the revelation.

“My girlfriend was afraid that I would go flirt with other women, so that’s what I am now,” the man confirmed, praising the makeup skills of his girlfriend.

Photo: TikTok screengrab/lookjunjjr

It appears that he fully embraced his persona that night because the TikToker posted another video of the man posing for the camera. He was leaning against a wall by a staircase, showcasing the high-heels he had on.

Photo: TikTok screengrab/lookjunjjr

Despite the heels and revealing dress, the man looked like he had fun that night.

Photo: TikTok screengrab/lookjunjjr

With over 10 million views to date, the video prompted the TikToker to reveal what the man looked like on a regular day, proving he could pull off men and womenswear.

Photo: TikTok screengrab/lookjunjjr

Photo: TikTok screengrab/lookjunjjr

Given the man’s reaction to his girlfriend’s request, it can be presumed that he accepted the task wholeheartedly. He could have said “no” if he found the request to be too much.

Netizens also highlighted jokingly that the man ended up looking more beautiful than his girlfriend, so this might be a plan that could backfire if others were to try this approach for themselves./TISG

@lookjunjjr

วิธีป้องกันการไม่ให้แฟนเหล่หญิงเวลาไปเที่ยว #เมียบังคับให้แต่งหญิง

♬ เสียงต้นฉบับ – 🍏🍐ลูกจันทร์🍊🍋🍎 – 🍏🍐ลูกจันทร์🍊🍋🍎

Read related: “Should I leave him?” Girlfriend expects her bf to earn $15K a month but he only earns $4,500

“Should I leave him?” Girlfriend expects her bf to earn $15K a month but he only earns $4,500




