How to keep BF from flirting with other girls: make him wear a dress and makeup

Thailand – A video of a man slaying in a red dress and makeup has gone viral online. The plot twist that led up to his choice of fashion was even more interesting.

Thai TikToker @lookjunjjr started trending after posting a video on Jan 6 of his male friend wearing a high-slit red dress and a face full of makeup.

The video began with the man looking stunning in his attire, complete with dangling earrings.

“Well, I’m hanging out with my girlfriend’s gang today, and I was forced to dress as a woman,” said the man, revealing the truth behind his getup.

His girlfriend, who was seated beside him, begins laughing at the revelation.

“My girlfriend was afraid that I would go flirt with other women, so that’s what I am now,” the man confirmed, praising the makeup skills of his girlfriend.

It appears that he fully embraced his persona that night because the TikToker posted another video of the man posing for the camera. He was leaning against a wall by a staircase, showcasing the high-heels he had on.

Despite the heels and revealing dress, the man looked like he had fun that night.

With over 10 million views to date, the video prompted the TikToker to reveal what the man looked like on a regular day, proving he could pull off men and womenswear.

Given the man’s reaction to his girlfriend’s request, it can be presumed that he accepted the task wholeheartedly. He could have said “no” if he found the request to be too much.

Netizens also highlighted jokingly that the man ended up looking more beautiful than his girlfriend, so this might be a plan that could backfire if others were to try this approach for themselves./TISG

