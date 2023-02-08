‘How is this $5?’ — Customer asks after receiving kuey teow goreng with no egg or mutton

SINGAPORE — A disappointed diner took to social media to post a picture and video of kuey teow goreng she ordered from a coffee shop, writing for the price she paid, she got “absolutely nothing.”

“How is this $5? absolutely nothing in this kuey teow goreng. i requested for mutton and one sunny side up egg and this is what i got,” wrote Ms Puteri Nur Natasha in a post on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page on Tuesday (Feb 7).

Ms Puteri went on to say she had gone back into the shop, which she wrote was at Sembawang Drive. After the attendant confirmed that her dish had no mutton, she asked about the egg she requested to be included in her dish.

“He quickly open up the packet of kuey teow and put in the egg. then he said that actually with egg is $5.50,” which shocked Ms Puteri. “I was incomplete in denial,” she added. “So kuey teow goreng with some slices of vegetables is $5?”

One commenter on Ms Puteri’s post wrote that $5 is the going rate for “plain mee goreng,” which Ms Puteri found hard to believe.

Another, however, called the price for Ms Puteri’s dish a “scam.”

“This is not inflation. This is scam!

They know they can get away with it because no authority is enforcing such matters.”

One commenter agreed, saying that for the price of $5, she should have at least had some minced mutton.

“Omg i buy like that got minced beef no fried egg about 5 or 5.5 sia… This one total like plain,” wrote another netizen.

“Should have given the egg to you one without mutton and then the egg also left out,” one commenter chimed in.

Higher food prices, as well as smaller serving portions, have been a frequent complaint among netizens since early last year when inflation began to affect Singapore. /TISG

