Woman from Kovan tells Tan Chuan-Jin ‘I met you even before you were born!’

SINGAPORE — Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin recently shared a nostalgic moment on social media after a resident told him she had “met” him while he was still in his mother’s womb. Mr Tan took to Facebook on Monday (Feb 6) to share a unique moment he had with a resident, beginning his post with a statement one doesn’t hear every day from Singaporean residents. “I met you even before you were born!”

He shared that the resident was from Kovan. “A resident from Kovan came to see me at MPS on some concerns,” he shared. “Turned out that she was my mum’s student and ‘met’ me while I was still a baby bump in mum’s tummy when she was teaching in Willow Avenue Secondary School!”

Mr Tan shared two vintage photos of his mother when she was a teacher once upon a time, pointing out, “My mum is seated at left extreme in the images.”

He also took the opportunity to express his sentiments on meeting residents from all backgrounds. “I meet so many different folks who come from various parts of Singapore too, not just my own area…especially those from nearby even if out of my division,” he wrote. “Coupled with my house visits, community activities and outreach events, one really meets with folks from all walks and stages of life! What a privilege.”