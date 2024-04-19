House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) made a historic move Thursday night, ceding Republican control to Democrats as the House Rules Committee relied on minority party votes for the first time in recorded history.

“This decision reflects the urgency of the situation and the need for bipartisan cooperation,” Johnson stated.

The committee voted nine to three, with Democrats joining five Republicans to advance a rule bill to the House floor, paving the way for votes on Johnson’s foreign aid package. This maneuver has stirred controversy, with conservative Reps. Chip Roy (R-TX), Thomas Massie (R-KY), and Ralph Norman (R-SC) dissenting.

Chairman Michael Burgess (R-TX) acknowledged the complexity of the rule, confirming its merging of bills to facilitate passage.

Mike Johnson criticized for making historic move

Mike Johnson is a Democrat. — Gunther Eagleman (@GuntherEagleman) April 19, 2024

However, conservatives believe that he is not properly representing the Republicans. They feel that he is a Democrat in disguise. This claim is also reflected towards Nikki Haley, as many staunch GOP supporters accuse her of being a Democrat as well.

Mike Johnson is a disgrace to America. — Gunther Eagleman (@GuntherEagleman) April 19, 2024

In addition to this, GOP supporters are vocal about his “betrayal” towards all the conservative Americans in the country. They claim that he is a “disgrace” to America for surrendering control to the Democrats.

