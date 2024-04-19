International

Caroline Fredrickson says “Trump merges gov’t. affairs with personal profit”

ByGemma Iso

April 19, 2024
caroline-fredrickson-says-“trump-merges-gov’t.-affairs-with-personal-profit”

With former President Donald Trump eyeing a potential return to the White House, the specter of a “modern-day Tammany Hall” looms large, warns legal scholar Caroline Fredrickson.

In a compelling op-ed featured in The New York Times, Fredrickson outlines her top apprehension — the risk of Trump leveraging his presidency to merge government affairs with personal profit.

Should he clinch victory over incumbent President Joe Biden, Fredrickson cautions that Trump’s penchant for blurring the lines between public service and private enterprise could reshape the landscape of American governance.

Caroline Frederickson & other journalists

This concern has gained traction with recent revelations from journalists Zac Anderson and Erin Mansfield. Their investigation unveils a pattern of campaign funds flowing into Trump’s businesses, sparking ethical qualms among legal experts and voters alike.

In February and March alone, Trump’s joint fundraising committee directed substantial sums—totaling over $400,000—to his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida and Trump National Doral Miami, raising eyebrows over potential conflicts of interest.

While federal regulations technically permit such expenditures at fair market value, critics argue that the practice undermines public trust and integrity in the electoral process.

Columbia Law School’s Richard Briffault underscores the nuanced nature of these transactions, acknowledging their legality while cautioning against their implications. Similarly, Shanna Ports from the Campaign Legal Center emphasizes the corrosive effect of such actions on public perception, suggesting that political candidacy should be driven by a commitment to service rather than self-enrichment.

Despite facing multimillion-dollar legal judgments, the flow of funds into Trump-owned enterprises persists, with over $4.9 million directed to his businesses since 2023. Most notably, a lion’s share of these expenditures supports TAG Air, Inc., Trump’s aviation venture.

As the debate rages on, the implications of Trump’s campaign finance strategies remain a focal point of scrutiny, underscoring broader concerns about the intersection of wealth and power in American politics.

 Cover Photo: Depositphotos

FAA under fire as Boeing safety oversight called into question

The post Caroline Fredrickson says “Trump merges gov’t. affairs with personal profit” appeared first on The Independent News.

ByGemma Iso

Related Post

International

China govt-linked hackers: Trump and Vance’s phone data in the crosshairs

October 28, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan
International

Coffee on the ceiling, rice in my hair: Passengers’ tales of “terrifying” turbulence on Air Canada flight to SG

October 17, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
International

Disney wants lawsuit over fatal allergic reaction thrown out of court because victim’s husband signed up for Disney+ subscription

August 15, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk

You missed

Business & Economy

Singapore’s digital economy thrives, representing 17.7% of GDP

October 31, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Home News

SMU to offer up to 40% tuition fee discounts for master’s degree programmes in celebration of 25th anniversary

October 31, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Home News

Singapore unveils national anti-money laundering strategy to bolster financial integrity

October 31, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Featured News In the Hood

Passenger complains about a man who takes off his shoes on the train, but netizens say, “If it doesn’t stink, it’s okay”

October 31, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.