With former President Donald Trump eyeing a potential return to the White House, the specter of a “modern-day Tammany Hall” looms large, warns legal scholar Caroline Fredrickson.

In a compelling op-ed featured in The New York Times, Fredrickson outlines her top apprehension — the risk of Trump leveraging his presidency to merge government affairs with personal profit.

Should he clinch victory over incumbent President Joe Biden, Fredrickson cautions that Trump’s penchant for blurring the lines between public service and private enterprise could reshape the landscape of American governance.

Caroline Frederickson & other journalists

This concern has gained traction with recent revelations from journalists Zac Anderson and Erin Mansfield. Their investigation unveils a pattern of campaign funds flowing into Trump’s businesses, sparking ethical qualms among legal experts and voters alike.

In February and March alone, Trump’s joint fundraising committee directed substantial sums—totaling over $400,000—to his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida and Trump National Doral Miami, raising eyebrows over potential conflicts of interest.

While federal regulations technically permit such expenditures at fair market value, critics argue that the practice undermines public trust and integrity in the electoral process.

Columbia Law School’s Richard Briffault underscores the nuanced nature of these transactions, acknowledging their legality while cautioning against their implications. Similarly, Shanna Ports from the Campaign Legal Center emphasizes the corrosive effect of such actions on public perception, suggesting that political candidacy should be driven by a commitment to service rather than self-enrichment.

Despite facing multimillion-dollar legal judgments, the flow of funds into Trump-owned enterprises persists, with over $4.9 million directed to his businesses since 2023. Most notably, a lion’s share of these expenditures supports TAG Air, Inc., Trump’s aviation venture.

As the debate rages on, the implications of Trump’s campaign finance strategies remain a focal point of scrutiny, underscoring broader concerns about the intersection of wealth and power in American politics.

Cover Photo: Depositphotos

The post Caroline Fredrickson says “Trump merges gov’t. affairs with personal profit” appeared first on The Independent News.