Representative Ro Khanna (D-CA) expressed support on ABC’s “This Week” for House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), stating he would oppose any motion to vacate Johnson’s position. Khanna credited Johnson for advancing a foreign aid package supporting Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan through separate bills, emphasizing the importance of individual votes.

He acknowledged Johnson’s commitment to civility and praised his decision. Khanna emphasized, “I would actually vote to table any motion to vacate him.” Regarding potential threats to Johnson’s position, Khanna affirmed his stance to protect the speaker until the end of his term, citing the strength of American democracy in the process.

Ro Khanna making waves after supporting Johnson

Well remember the republicans voted for him not democrats at the time. — David McComas (@DavidMc47629196) April 21, 2024

However, it appears that Republican supporters are not entirely too keen with Ro Khanna’s support towards Johnson. This is in lieu of him working with the Democrat, and that speaker Johnson is a Republican.

Speaker Johnson is a Democrat…he needs to go now! — Broken (@Broken35855929) April 21, 2024

Republicans are accusing the speaker of being a “Democrat.” In addition to this, they are accusing Khanna of being a Democrat as well. It seems that X users are unhappy with the current situation in the Republican party.

Johnson’s decision to divide foreign aid bills strategically facilitated their bipartisan passage, although some Republicans, notably Rep. Michael McCaul, praised his courageous stance amidst political divisions.

McCaul’s endorsement highlighted Johnson’s transformation and prioritization of national interests over personal considerations. This bipartisan backing indicates a potential shift towards cooperation in a historically divided House.

