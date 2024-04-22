International

House Democrat Ro Khanna vows to protect speaker Johnson amid opposition

ByAsir F

April 22, 2024
house-democrat-ro-khanna-vows-to-protect-speaker-johnson-amid-opposition

House Democrat Ro Khanna vows to protect speaker Johnson amid opposition

Representative Ro Khanna (D-CA) expressed support on ABC’s “This Week” for House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), stating he would oppose any motion to vacate Johnson’s position. Khanna credited Johnson for advancing a foreign aid package supporting Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan through separate bills, emphasizing the importance of individual votes. 

He acknowledged Johnson’s commitment to civility and praised his decision. Khanna emphasized, “I would actually vote to table any motion to vacate him.” Regarding potential threats to Johnson’s position, Khanna affirmed his stance to protect the speaker until the end of his term, citing the strength of American democracy in the process.

Ro Khanna making waves after supporting Johnson

However, it appears that Republican supporters are not entirely too keen with Ro Khanna’s support towards Johnson. This is in lieu of him working with the Democrat, and that speaker Johnson is a Republican.  

Republicans are accusing the speaker of being a “Democrat.” In addition to this, they are accusing Khanna of being a Democrat as well. It seems that X users are unhappy with the current situation in the Republican party. 

Johnson’s decision to divide foreign aid bills strategically facilitated their bipartisan passage, although some Republicans, notably Rep. Michael McCaul, praised his courageous stance amidst political divisions. 

McCaul’s endorsement highlighted Johnson’s transformation and prioritization of national interests over personal considerations. This bipartisan backing indicates a potential shift towards cooperation in a historically divided House. 

Read More News

Gen-Z: Being woke is only for “unattractive” people 

The post House Democrat Ro Khanna vows to protect speaker Johnson amid opposition appeared first on The Independent News.

ByAsir F

Related Post

International

China govt-linked hackers: Trump and Vance’s phone data in the crosshairs

October 28, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan
International

Coffee on the ceiling, rice in my hair: Passengers’ tales of “terrifying” turbulence on Air Canada flight to SG

October 17, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
International

Disney wants lawsuit over fatal allergic reaction thrown out of court because victim’s husband signed up for Disney+ subscription

August 15, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk

You missed

Featured News Lifestyle

Even with S$10K/month income, SG couple with 4yo daughter say they can’t afford to have more kids due to Singapore’s high cost of living

November 3, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Featured News In the Hood

Singaporeans advise resident not to leave his brand-new bike at HDB void deck bicycle rack… unless he doesn’t want to see it again

November 3, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News Lifestyle

Netizen argues that Deepavali and Diwali are not the same; Deepavali is celebrated one day before Diwali

November 3, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News Home News

Which Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) registration method is the fastest way to get you on Malaysian road?

November 3, 2024 Mary Alavanza

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.