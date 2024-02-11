;
House GOP’s latest fiasco in Mayorkas impeachment bid

ByGemma Iso

February 11, 2024
Officials at the White House are claiming victory as the impeachment proceedings against Secretary Mayorkas came crashing, putting the House GOP in a mess.

A White House official has stated that there is bipartisan agreement that this impeachment effort was baseless and unconstitutional.

Despite ongoing border challenges, there’s a discrepancy between White House claims and Mayorkas’ testimony before Congress on border security. Republicans express concerns, suggesting grounds for impeachment, while the President supports Mayorkas.

Lack of impeachable offenses

Dissent within Republican ranks over the lack of identifiable impeachable offenses against Mayorkas reflects the complexity of the impeachment process.

The historical significance of this moment cannot be overstated, as the last cabinet secretary to face impeachment was over a century ago.

Amidst the political theatrics, a Department of Homeland Security spokeswoman denounced the bid as baseless, urging Republicans to prioritize substantive border security measures over political gamesmanship.

As the dust settles, the failed impeachment serves as a testament to the intricate interplay of power dynamics and ideological fervor within the halls of Congress.

The impeachment bid

Four Republican defectors crossed party lines, aligning with Democrats in a razor-thin vote of 216-214 against the impeachment bid, preventing a potential shake-up at the border security helm.

The surge in illegal immigration at the US frontier has become a focal point for opponents of President Joe Biden, who squarely place blame on Mayorkas’ doorstep.

Border security’s prominence as a top political battleground in the forthcoming 2024 election is undeniable, amplifying the intensity of this failed impeachment attempt.

The unexpected maneuvers within Republican ranks, including the dramatic switch by Utah’s Blake Moore, underscored the high-stakes nature of the proceedings.

Even with Democratic Congressman Al Green’s dramatic last-minute vote, facilitated from a hospital bed post-surgery, the outcome remained uncertain.

While the bid was initiated by Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene, the aftermath promises continued efforts, with Greene vowing to persist despite the setback.

House Speaker Mike Johnson‘s assurance of future attempts underscores the relentless pursuit of accountability within the Republican camp.

Despite setbacks, Republicans remain undeterred in their broader investigations, maintaining a focus on President Biden’s administration.

Eating McDonalds could be considered a luxury in California thanks to Bidenomics, conservatives angry 

