President Joe Biden managed to avoid facing criminal charges following the conclusion of the investigation into his handling of classified documents. However, the repercussions of the special counsel’s report could be damaging, reinforcing perceptions that he may be too elderly and his mental fitness is impaired to effectively fulfill the duties of the highest office.

The portrait painted by special counsel Robert Hur depicts a man who struggles to recall key events, such as his tenure as Barack Obama’s vice president and the year of his son Beau’s passing. This portrayal undermines Biden’s assertion that he remains mentally sharp and capable enough for another term in office.

While Biden won’t face legal consequences, the special counsel’s decision not to pursue charges suggests that in a hypothetical trial, Biden would likely lean on his sympathetic image as an elderly man with memory issues.

Even before the release of the report, Biden faced challenges in reassuring voters about his health. However, the report’s impact has intensified concerns, prompting some within his party to question his viability as a nominee for November’s election.

Biden’s mental fitness

A Democratic House member, speaking anonymously, described the situation as a “nightmare,” acknowledging that it weakens Biden’s electoral prospects while also expressing apprehension about the potential alternative of a Trump presidency.

According to Democratic strategists, The Hur report dismantles the defenses employed by Biden’s press team and raises fresh concerns about whether Biden is capable of handling the demands of the presidency.

“This is incredibly damaging,” remarked another Democratic operative. “It validates every doubt and worry that voters harbor. If the only reason he wasn’t charged is because of his age, then how can he effectively serve as president of the United States?”

The overall sentiment among Democrats reflects a sense of grimness, recognizing the difficult position they find themselves in.

