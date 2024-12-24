;

CORRECTION NOTICE: An earlier post (dated 12 Dec 2024, that has since been deleted) communicated false statements of fact.

For the correct facts, Visit
Business

Honda and Nissan in talks to become world’s third-largest automaker with S$258 billion sales target by 2026

ByMary Alavanza

December 24, 2024
Nissan and Honda sign MOU to consider business integration

TOKYO, JAPAN: Honda and Nissan signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on Dec 24, announcing plans to explore a potential merger to form a joint holding company by 2026.

The move would create the world’s third-largest automaker by vehicle sales, behind Toyota and Volkswagen, according to Malay Mail.

The companies stated that their goal was to become a world-class mobility company, targeting sales revenue of more than 30 trillion yen (S$258.81 billion) and operating profit exceeding 3 trillion yen.

Talks are expected to conclude by June 2025, with plans to list the new joint holding company on the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s Prime Market in August 2026.

Honda and Nissan will become wholly owned subsidiaries of the holding company and will be delisted, but shareholders will still be able to trade the new holding company’s shares on the exchange.

The schedule is not final and could change based on discussions between the companies.

At the time of the share transfer, Honda is expected to nominate the majority of internal and external directors for the joint holding company, including the president and representative director or executive officer, who will be selected from Honda’s nominees.

See also  Renault-Nissan to develop self-driving vehicles booking system

The merger of Honda and Nissan would be the largest shift in the global auto industry since Fiat Chrysler and PSA merged in 2021 to form Stellantis in a US$52 billion (S$70.55 billion) deal. With Mitsubishi Motors included, the combined group would exceed 8 million cars in global sales, placing the Japanese group ahead of South Korea’s Hyundai and Kia, currently ranked third, as reported by Malay Mail.

Makoto Uchida, Nissan Director, President, CEO and Representative Executive Officer, said:

“If realized, I believe that by uniting the strengths of both companies, we can deliver unparalleled value to customers worldwide who appreciate our respective brands. Together, we can create a unique way for them to enjoy cars that neither company could achieve alone.”

Toshihiro Mibe, Honda Director and Representative Executive Officer, added:

“We are still at the stage of starting our review, and we have not decided on a business integration yet, but in order to find a direction for the possibility of business integration by the end of January 2025, we strive to be the one and only leading company that creates new mobility value through chemical reaction that can only be driven through synthesis of the two teams.”

See also  As Bloomberg announces negotiations for Uber to buy Deliveroo, shares of other food delivery firms fall

Honda, valued at over US$40 billion (S$54.27 billion), is Japan’s second-largest automaker, while Nissan, worth about US$10 billion (S$13.57 billion), ranks third.

Both companies have faced challenges in major markets like China, where local brands such as BYD have gained ground with electric and hybrid vehicles.

Honda recently reported weaker-than-expected earnings due to declining sales in China, while Nissan announced plans to cut 9,000 jobs and reduce production capacity by 20 per cent after a slump in sales in China and the US.

Honda and Nissan have been looking for ways to strengthen their partnership, including the possibility of a merger, according to a recent report from Reuters.

In March, the companies said they were considering joint efforts in electrification and software development. By August, the partnership expanded to include Mitsubishi Motors for joint research efforts.

Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn, speaking at a separate online press conference on Monday, expressed doubts about the success of the Honda-Nissan alliance, stating the two companies were not complementary.

See also  PropertyGuru to be acquired by EQT Private Capital Asia in US$1.1B all-cash deal

Nissan’s largest shareholder, French automaker Renault, is reportedly open to the deal and examining all the implications of the tie-up, according to sources.

Meanwhile, Taiwan’s Foxconn had previously approached Nissan about a potential bid to support its electric vehicle ambitions. However, the talks stalled after Foxconn’s delegation met with Renault representatives in France, according to Bloomberg News.

On Monday, Honda’s shares closed 3.8 per cent higher, Nissan’s increased by 1.6 per cent, and Mitsubishi Motors saw a 5.3 per cent rise. The Nikkei benchmark index closed up 1.2 per cent. /TISG

ByMary Alavanza

Related Post

Business Featured News

4,000 OCBC employees in Singapore to get $1K each; S$7.5M one-off payment in total for junior employees to cope with cost of living

December 24, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Business

Singapore’s self-storage boom, soaring demand drives rapid expansion of flexible space solutions

December 23, 2024 Gemma Iso
Business

China’s EV maker Nio unveils ET9 sedan priced over S$146K to rival Porsche and Mercedes

December 23, 2024 Mary Alavanza

You missed

Lifestyle

Woman fakes her twin sister’s life to conceal her death for 5 years to protect family from heartbreak

December 24, 2024 JARA CARBALLO
Business

Honda and Nissan in talks to become world’s third-largest automaker with S$258 billion sales target by 2026

December 24, 2024 Mary Alavanza
SG Economy

Singapore stocks traded higher on Tuesday morning—STI gained 0.2%

December 24, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Featured News In the Hood

“Nowadays, public transport is like KTV or Bollywood” — SG commuters say about people who listen to music loudly on their phones

December 24, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.