SINGAPORE: Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s wife, Ho Ching, raised eyebrows after she shared a controversial post by a pro-ruling party fanpage that denigrated an opposition politician, on her own Facebook wall.

Referring to Progress Singapore Party (PSP) chief Hazel Poa’s recent public appeal for a used phone to benefit a needy Singaporean, Fabrications about the PAP mocked Ms Poa and called her appeal “wayang” (a Malay term for theatrical performance).

Adding fuel to the fire, the post provocatively questioned, “GE coming soon?”—suggesting that opposition members might have insider knowledge about the timing of the next general election.

This notion stands in stark contrast to the reality that opposition parties, like the general public, remain in the dark regarding election dates, which are determined solely at the discretion of the Prime Minister.

Having discretion over the timing of the election gives the ruling party the advantage of planning campaign and outreach activities more strategically. In contrast, opposition parties are left to speculate and prepare without any definitive timeline until the election is officially announced.

Critics argue that Mdm Ho, given her prominent position as the wife of Singapore’s immediate past Prime Minister and the daughter-in-law of the country’s founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew, should be acutely aware of the implications of such a post.

Instead of offering context or clarification, she shared the post in its entirety, sparking concerns over the decorum expected from someone in her position.

The act of sharing a post that openly mocks an opposition member has been perceived by some as unbecoming of her status.

As the wife of one of the most powerful politicians in Singapore, Mdm Ho is often seen as an informal ambassador for the ruling party. Her actions can influence public perception and discourse.

In this instance, observers noted that her sharing of a post that denigrates an opposition politician, particularly one who is actively engaging in charitable efforts, could undermine the expectation of impartiality and respect for all political figures.

Some observers on social media and Internet forums have argued that her actions should reflect a higher standard of behavior, promoting respectful and constructive political dialogue rather than contributing to divisive rhetoric.

TISG/