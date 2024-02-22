;
Higher salaries lead Singapore to become top pick for Asian workers looking to move

ByJewel Stolarchuk

February 22, 2024

SINGAPORE: Singapore has secured its position as a prime destination for professionals across the Asia Pacific and beyond, according to the 2024 Global Talent Trends Survey conducted by the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA).

In the Asia Pacific region, 7% of respondents expressed keen interest in making Singapore their next career move, while 4% envisioned the city-state in their plans. Beyond the region, workers from North America (4%), Mainland China (1%), and India (6%) also revealed Singapore as a top choice for their next professional venture.

The survey highlighted that higher salaries and remuneration stand out as the primary driving force globally, with 19% of respondents citing this as their motivation for seeking career opportunities abroad. International work experience and enhanced career prospects followed at 17% and 16%, respectively.

Within the Asia Pacific region, dissatisfaction with current pay levels was evident, with almost half of the surveyed workers expressing discontent.

An ambitious 60% indicated their intention to request pay hikes in the coming 12 months. Strikingly, nearly half of the respondents believed that leaving their current jobs was the most effective strategy to enhance their salaries.

See also  MOM says retrenched employees at RWS mostly foreigners

As Singapore continues to attract a significant percentage of professionals, the country’s robust job market, international appeal, and competitive compensation packages help maintain its position as a frontrunner in the global talent landscape.

