‘Help people have the kids they want’: US has lessons to learn from Singapore’s strategies to raise its birth rate

SINGAPORE: After Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announced a slew of support measures intended to incentivise couples to have children during his National Day Rally speech on Aug 23, it was reported on by many international media sites, including The Guardian, CNBC, Bloomberg, and The Japan Times.

With fertility rates plummeting in a number of developed countries, this should come as no surprise, as governments, like Singapore’s, endeavour to find solutions.

However, an Aug 31 (Monday) article for Connecticut Public, a statewide public media organization in Connecticut, took it one step further, citing experts in the US as saying that the country sees lessons from what Singapore is doing, by way of the direct financial assistance of almost S$70,000 each Singaporean child will receive from birth till the age of 17, as well as additional childcare leaves, more affordable childcare, and better access to housing.

It quoted an expert on family development and demographic trends, Karen Guzzo, as saying that this is the kind of help couples in the US who are considering becoming parents can use.

“I was reading through what Singapore is doing, and it’s hard not to drool with envy… investments in children and family for an extended period of time, and I think that’s really important,” Dr Guzzo is quoted as saying.

The article also pointed out that like Singapore, the number of retirement-age seniors is rising quickly, while the number of people younger than 25 is decreasing.

At 1.63, the US total fertility rate is still well above Singapore’s (0.87), although it’s also at a historic low, and Dr Guzzo added that she believes the trend will continue downward.

Current measures, she added, will not do nearly enough. While there is a federal child tax credit, and savings accounts for some babies born during the Trump administration, this pales in comparison to what Singapore will be offering.

Paid family leave is virtually nonexistent for most US employees, and President Trump has been vocal against support for childcare costs on a federal level.

According to Dr Guzzo, however, the time to do more is now, before the country’s birth rate drops to levels similar to Singapore.

“There is more potential if we could just help people have the kids they want to have,” she added. /TISG

Read also: This is a lot of help to families!’: Singaporeans react to PM Wong’s NDR announcements, including S$70,000 for children’s financial support