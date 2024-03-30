Entertainment

Heated altercation breaks out between Cha Eun Woo and Kim Kang Woo in “Wonderful World”

March 30, 2024

Tensions rise between ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo and Kim Kang Woo in MBC’s “Wonderful World”.

This emotional thriller stars Kim Nam Joo as Eun Soo Hyun, seeking revenge for her son’s tragic loss. Cha Eun Woo portrays Kwon Sun Yool, a troubled former medical student.

Eun Soo Hyun, a psychology professor and writer, suffers a devastating loss – her young son dies tragically. To make matters worse, the person responsible faces no legal consequences.

Filled with despair and a thirst for revenge, she takes matters into her own hands. In her pursuit of justice, she encounters others facing similar pain and gets involved in solving their mysterious cases.

Spoilers

In the previous episode, Kang Soo Ho (Kim Kang Woo) discovers Sun Yool’s true identity as Kwon Ji Woong’s (Oh Man Seok) son and the person threatening his wife, Eun Soo Hyun.

Newly released stills reveal a confrontational scene between Soo Ho and Sun Yool, teetering on the edge of physical violence.

Soo Ho, filled with rage, grabs Sun Yool aggressively, ready to strike. However, Sun Yool remains cool and composed, defying Soo Ho’s fury.

Positive reviews

“Wonderful World” has received positive reviews, currently holding an 8.3 rating on IMDb. To witness the outcome of this intense encounter, don’t miss the next episode of “Wonderful World” on March 29 at 9:50 p.m. KST!

Cha Eun Woo, born Lee Dong-min, is a multi-talented South Korean entertainer known for his singing, acting, and modelling work.

He is a member of the popular South Korean boy band Astro, which debuted in 2016. Within Astro, he holds the roles of vocalist and visual (considered the most attractive member by fans).

Some of his most popular dramas include “My ID is Gangnam Beauty” (2018), “Rookie Historian Goo Hae-Ryung” (2019), and “True Beauty” (2020).

Kim Kang-woo was born in Seoul, South Korea on July 11, 1978. He pursued a degree in Theater and Film at Chung-Ang University. Interestingly, he started his career in entertainment as a singer in 1998 but later transitioned to acting.

