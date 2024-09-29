Property

HDB: 90% Singapore seniors opt for short-lease two-room flexi flats below S$200K

ByMary Alavanza

September 29, 2024

SINGAPORE: Short-lease flats continue to be a popular choice among Singapore senior homebuyers, with 90% opting for this option when purchasing two-room flexi flats, as announced by the Housing and Development Board (HDB) on Friday, Sept 27.

The two-room flexi scheme started in 2015. It allows buyers aged 55 and older to choose between a 99-year lease or a shorter lease lasting from 15 to 45 years. This flexibility meets the different needs of seniors, who can select a lease that fits their lifestyle and budget.

According to The Business Times, 92% of seniors who booked two-room flexi flats went for a shorter lease, accounting for 20,185 out of 21,901. Only 8%, 1,716 buyers, chose the traditional 99-year lease.

Among the shorter leases, the 40-year option was the most popular, chosen by 27.3% of senior buyers. Following closely were the 35-year lease at 24.4% and the 30-year lease at 16.4%. Interestingly, only 298 seniors picked the shortest lease of 15 years.

See also  OPINION | Singapore's Valentine’s Day “present”, forgotten old HDB estates and other stories in review

Nearly all of the short-lease two-room flexi flats, even those with the longest tenure of 45 years, were priced under S$200,000. Most of these flats in non-mature estates were priced under S$100,000.

Since launching the scheme, the HDB has offered about 53,900 two-room flexi flats, with 71%, 38,378 units, already booked. Keys have been issued for 22,822 of these units.

Notably, over half (57%) of the sold units were purchased by seniors, while the remainder went to singles and families.

HDB said they will offer more two-room flexi flats in the upcoming October 2024 Build-To-Order (BTO) sales exercise. New flats will be available in several areas, including Ang Mo Kio, Bedok, Bukit Batok, Jurong West, Kallang/Whampoa, Pasir Ris, and Sengkang. /TISG

Read also: New private home sales in Singapore hit 16-year low; interest rate cut and new project launches could boost sales

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)

ByMary Alavanza

Related Post

Property

Singapore’s co-living revolution: Will the expansion of the biggest operator alleviate housing woes or fuel rental spikes?

September 28, 2024 Gemma Iso
Property

Fed rate cut sparks property frenzy as Singapore buyers rush in, boosting sentiment and sales post-ghost month

September 28, 2024 Gemma Iso
Property

Samsung Hub office unit sells for $14.8 million

September 25, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk

You missed

Lifestyle

Romance on a Budget: How couples are making their honeymoon dream come true despite Singapore’s economic woes

September 29, 2024 JARA CARBALLO
Featured News Home News

S’poreans poke fun at VEP’s “very flexible rules” as motorists without RFID tags from Oct 1 are still allowed to enter Malaysia but will get a “warning”

September 29, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Property

HDB: 90% Singapore seniors opt for short-lease two-room flexi flats below S$200K

September 29, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Featured News Lifestyle

Jobless man says he’s getting only S$1.5K job offers in Singapore, so he tries out gambling as a side hustle; “ends up in S$20K+ debts”

September 29, 2024 Yoko Nicole

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.