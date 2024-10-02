SINGAPORE: The Housing and Development Board (HDB) is set to offer 8,500 flats in its October Build-To-Order (BTO) exercise, the largest of the three launches scheduled for 2024.

This release spans 15 projects and accounts for 40% of the total supply of new flats introduced this year.

According to HDB, the October launch will include a range of Standard, Plus, and Prime flats, categorized based on location and attributes. This diversity aims to cater to prospective homebuyers’ varying needs and preferences.

In preparation for the upcoming launch, HDB has begun processing Housing and Financial Eligibility (HFE) applications received before Sept 16.

The board encourages interested buyers to ensure their applications are in order to participate in this major BTO exercise.