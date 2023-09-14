“Has the sense of entitlement become more apparent in Singapore?” — Netizen

SINGAPORE: In a Reddit post by a Singaporean netizen, a seemingly routine elevator ride became a topic of discussion, raising questions about the concept of courtesy and entitlement. The incident made one netizen wonder if people are becoming more entitled.

She shared her story, saying, “Took the lift down and a middle aged lady walked in at another level while carrying a small box. When we reached the first floor, the lift door took a little longer to open automatically. Before she exited the lift, she said to me, ‘Next time, you should press the open button for elderly.’ I was actually surprised to hear it since the lift automatically opens if it reaches a floor.”

This made her ask, “What is this new sense of entitlement?”

She added, “Before you think that this is just a standalone case, I have observed other similar incidents over the recent months, and they amuse me…”

Here’s her list of what she observed:

People being berated for sitting down in public transport by other people (sometimes not the elderly or needy) who want to sit as well People with large items (eg. prams or luggages) trying to enter escalators Pet owners not cleaning up if their pets pee / poo in dark hidden places People whose children throw tantrums or treat shops like funfairs, but do nothing and instead encourage such behaviour People who go to restaurants and order one or two main items and water for a group of 4-5 and then get pissed when told there is a minimum order policy People who miss their Q number at clinics but demand to be seen next despite being told to wait People who use the bus lane while driving across the causeway People who take a lot of mc at work and, when exposed, use “mental health” as a convenient excuse for moonlighting.

A Redditor added to her list sharing: “9. People stand right in the middle of MRT doors and don’t move out of the way to let people alight.”

Another shared a common concern related to safety. He said, “I’m on the road a lot in the evening. I can’t tell you the number of times cars don’t bother stopping and just drive through at the pedestrian crossing when pedestrians are already there waiting to cross.”

Some shared they’re bothered by people using their phone’s speakers in public transport saying, “People who use phone speakers in public transports.”

While the Redditor who posted was focused on Singaporean’s entitlement, one shared his take on how this happens not only in Singapore. He said, “I would say Singapore suffers from the same problems that any big overcrowded city does. People slowly become more antisocial and only thinking inside their own bubble. I think it’s because it’s unnatural for so many people to live in such high density, it’s like a coping mechanism.”

Citing an example, he shared, “For example London is even worse (generally speaking). Even Tokyo is worse in some ways.”

He added, “I don’t live in a city and here ppl are generally nicer e.g. it’s common for people to hold door for you while smiling just out of courtesy or when driving people will regularly slow down to let you out of a junction. Whenever I go to a city like Singapore I immediately notice how ‘rude’ ppl are. I’ve learned to understand that it isn’t necessarily because everyone is actually rude, it’s a symptom of the environment they live in.”

As a Singaporean, what can you add to the list?

