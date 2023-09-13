New cycling paths in Bukit Batok, Clementi, Jurong West & Queenstown

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans in the West and Queenstown can look forward to a greener and more cycling-friendly future as the Land Transport Authority (LTA) announces plans for new cycling paths in Bukit Batok, Clementi, Jurong West, and Queenstown!

LTA announced on their Facebook page with the hashtag #KeepCalmAndCycleOn, saying, “Look forward to new cycling paths in the West and Queenstown! We’ve just called a tender for new cycling paths in Bukit Batok, Clementi, Jurong West and Queenstown. This will contribute to our goal of 1,300km of cycling paths by 2030.”

In the same post, LTA revealed, “To be progressively completed from 2024, the new paths will allow residents in the West to cycle more easily to key amenities in their neighbourhood. #GreenerRidesAbound”

Focusing on a sustainable Singapore, LTA ended the post with, “#GoGreen What’s more, in all our upcoming tenders for cycling paths, we’ll also require that low carbon concrete be used in construction.”

Here are some photos depicting future cycling spots:

A netizen commenting on the post asked, “Is there a way to know which cycling paths and/or PCN are under construction, or planned for future constructions? Like a map or something.”

Another answered, “Yes! Please connect up Ghim Moh to Queenstown fully to link up the two PCNs. There are currently only short stretch of cycling paths around commonwealth mrt and before Queenstown mrt.”

These new cycling paths are poised to transform the West and Queenstown, offering Singaporeans a greener, cycling-friendly future.

