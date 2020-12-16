Happening around town: 8 cool non-Christmassy events to catch in December

- Advertisement -

Singapore — It’s officially December, which means we have all nearly made it through a particularly tough year. The Christmas holidays are just about to kick off, with tons of festivities lined up, but if you’re not yet feeling the Christmas spirit, don’t worry; there are other interesting events happening around town that are definitely worth catching.

We’ve compiled some cool suggestions for how to enjoy the last month of 2020. From the art aficionados to the history buffs, from the foodies to those seeking pure family fun—these eight December activities and events have got you covered

Singapore International Photography Festival Nov 2020 – Mar 31, 2021 - Advertisement - The Singapore International Photography Festival (SIPF), which opened in the beginning of November, aims to propel Southeast Asian artists and photographers to a global stage. Playing with the theme of Departing and Arriving, the festival is “a sojourn to examine and trace our sense of belonging and identities amid current uncertainties” and will feature an exciting line-up of local, regional and international artists. The festival’s calendar features a slew of interactive workshops, exhibits, artist talks and master classes. The next master class, called The New Forest, will be led by photographer Robert Zhao and will be held on December 5, 9 and 12. The New Forest marks the beginning of The Institute of Critical Zoologists (ICZ) and SIPF’s five-year collaboration which, after five years, will culminate into an exhibition or a book of participants’ works. Over three days, “artists will gather to embark on long-term projects documenting nature in urban cities”, projects which will focus on “discovering narratives of human and non-human species in our daily environments”, specifically in unconventional places. For more information on the festival, visit their website, and book a festival pass here. Once Upon a Time on the Orient Express

Dec 12, 2020 – Jan 13, 2021 The Orient Express brings to mind wonder, exploration and adventure in a luxurious, classical setting. Once Upon a Time on the Orient Express is open this December 2020 at the West Lawn of the Gardens by the Bay. The pop-up attraction will allow visitors to “relive the emotions of travellers who have boarded the Orient Express through a reconstituted train platform, and showrooms where they can embark on a fascinating journey through the history of the Orient Express”. The exhibition will feature extraordinary objects and historical documents that tell of the train’s legacy and travels. Marking the 130th anniversary of the Orient Express, the event will showcase travel, culture and gastronomical details of the legendary train, inviting viewers to discover events that shaped our world. Click here for more information on the attraction and to purchase tickets. #SGLoveLocal Dec 1, 2020 and onwards Brought to you by non-profit social enterprise Crib Society and Makers Inc. Studio, #SGLoveLocal is an online campaign and shopping event featuring local businesses led by women entrepreneurs. With more than 80 influencers featuring amazing local brands, shoppers can show some love by purchasing quality, home-grown products on the official website this December. With 15 per cent of all proceeds going to Aware Singapore, Singpore’s leading group on gender equality, the #SGLoveLocal campaign allows real people to share their authentic recommendations to friends and family and to support homegrown women entrepreneurs. To shop the collections and support local businesses, follow this link. My Community Festival Dec 4 – 20, 2020 My Community Festival, which is on from December 4 to 20, presents a unique opportunity for Singaporeans to rediscover their home and learn more about their rich heritage. Organised by non-profit organisation My Community, the event focuses on the stories and hidden historical gems of Singapore. With a variety of programmes and activities lined up—including instructive cooking classes on crafting local delicacies; lessons from talented local craftsmen on their trades; and guided tours to factories, funeral parlours and different places of worship—My Community Festival delivers a new way of experiencing age-old traditions and rituals. For more information and to check on the programme of events, visit their official website. Murder at Mandai Camp: The Case Reopens Dec 22, 2020 – Jan 2, 2021

Dying to solve a mystery and catch a killer? Book your tickets here.

-/TISG

