Drunk woman at Cuppage Plaza slaps security officer, spewing vulgarities

A video of a drunk woman went viral after she was filmed slapping a security guard and shouting vulgarities.

In a video clip circulated on Tuesday (Dec 15), the woman can be seen kneeling on the ground before quickly standing up to try to pull open a glass door, which seemed to be already locked.

The clip shows a few passers-by, including a security officer, trying to stop her but she continues screaming and even shouting vulgarities at them.

The woman then proceeds to slap the security officer, hitting him twice before slapping another man who is seated on the ground trying to hold onto the door.

At one point, she slaps the security officer and his mask flies off but he quickly picks it back up and wears it.

After slapping them, she then picks up part of the door’s barrier and tries to use that to hit the door. She also hits the men around her in the process. In the video, it can be seen that the security guard has his foot on a metal pole, which is part of the door’s barrier.

At one point, a man behind her tries to intervene, and she hits him as well.

The man then restrains her with the help of another man, but the woman starts screaming loudly.

Two police officers can then be seen arriving at the scene and restraining the woman, with the video ending when one of the officers signals the cameraman to stop filming.

In response to media queries, the police said they received a call for assistance at 11.09 pm. They added that a 34-year-old woman was arrested for causing annoyance to the public when drunk and using abusive language against a public servant.

Police investigations are ongoing. /TISG

