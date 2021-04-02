Man beats up bar staff for not serving him alcohol after 10.30 pm

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A video of a man assaulting the staff at a restaurant for not serving him alcohol past 10.30 pm went viral.

The video, posted on Instagram page @sgfollowsall before also being shared on social media, showed a man who walked into an empty bar.

After picking up a glass from a table, the man reached behind the bar in an attempt to take one of the drinks there but was stopped by one of the staff.

The two then got into a scuffle with a staff member of the bar seen trying to push the man out of the establishment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SgfollowsAll (@sgfollowsall)

- Advertisement -

Much larger in size, the man pushed the staff member to the floor. At this point, another staff member and a patron of the bar came in. It took two other men to pry the assailant off the staff member.

Under the law, drinking is banned in all public places from 10.30 pm to 7 am. Retail shops are also not allowed to sell takeaway alcohol from 10.30 pm to 7 am.

According to the caption of the Instagram post, the man walked in while the bar was closing up and asked for a drink. When his request was denied, this happened. Later, he was arrested.

@sgfollowsall also added that the incident occurred on Mar 24 and led to the arrest of the man.

In 2018, a male customer assaulted a 7-Eleven employee after being unable to purchase alcohol from the store at Changi Village on Feb 15, at around 10.37 pm.

The male customer apparently got angry and upset that he was unable to purchase beer at the store because all cabinets containing alcohol in 7-Eleven are locked as per the retail sales restrictions under the Liquor Control (Supply and Consumption) Act. /TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg