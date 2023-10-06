Woman says she’d prefer a handsome but poor over ugly but rich man

SINGAPORE: A woman went viral for saying in a flash interview that she would choose a “handsome, but poor” man over one that’s “ugly, but rich.” Her answers, which were featured on the Money Manifesters (@moneymanifesters101) account on TikTok, drew more than a few raised eyebrows.

The video clip was actually posted in late August on TikTok but was shared earlier this week on the Complaint Singapore Instagram page, where it gained a new audience aside from the nearly 287,000 who had already seen it.

The account features a young woman asking other young people on the streets questions about two of the most important aspects of life—money and love—and everything that falls under those categories, such as what majors they would not date, future jobs, the best and worst things about their professions, dating a guy with “mummy” issues, and the like.

On a video published on Aug 29, the interviewer asked a young woman, “Handsome but poor, or ugly but rich?”

“Handsome but poor,” the woman answered slowly, but with no hesitation. “If he is a student, it’s okay, but if he’s working, I need to be stable, la.”

However, when the interviewer followed this up by asking, “Ok, let’s say if he works, but he doesn’t have a very high income?” The woman replied very quickly by saying “Can” and nodded her head several times.

“So you think that face is more important than money?” the TikToker asked, drawing an “I think so,” with even more nods, from the young woman. This made the interviewer laugh and say, “Oh?! Okay!”

She then said, “Love. Income. Friends and family’s approval. How would you rank these when it comes to your partner?” Interestingly, the woman answered that family approval comes first, followed by “his face” and then money came last.

Many TikTok users have commented on the video. And when one woman wrote, “When you’re in your 30s ur answer will change,” many appeared to agree.

One ventured to say, however, that she would “Rather die alone if I couldn’t get a combo (Money and face). Hahah,” while another commenter wrote, “Look’s aren’t forever but money last forever.”

Others, however, offered wise relationship advice, such as, “Most important is the person’s character and how he treats/respect you” and “point is relationship based on these 2 definitely do not last.” One woman even wrote, “After dating many red flags, I would say looks is last. money, service, discipline, beliefs all come before. looks are always last thing to look at.”

/TISG