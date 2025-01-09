As the job market continues to expand, companies are cautiously optimistic about recruitment. A recent survey by ManpowerGroup featured in a Channel News Asia story, revealed that 45% of employers plan to hire in the first quarter of 2025.

While this presents exciting opportunities for job seekers, it’s important to remember that job interviews go both ways. While you’re working to convince the employer you’re the right fit, you should also be evaluating whether the company aligns with your values, goals, and work style.

Here’s how to spot potential red flags in an interview and make sure the company is the right match for your career aspirations.

Asking the right questions to assess fit

Job interviews should be a mutual evaluation. Just as the employer assesses your fit for the role, you should be evaluating whether the company is the right fit for your career goals and personal values.

One key opportunity to assess this is during the “Do you have any questions for us?” segment of the interview.

This is not just a formality—it’s your chance to dig deeper into the company’s culture, expectations, and work environment.

Some great questions to ask include:

“What does success look like in this role over the next three months, one year, and three years?”

“How does the company support professional growth and development for employees?”

“What do you personally appreciate most about this company?”

Asking these questions shows your preparedness and genuine interest, and it also gives you valuable insights into whether the company’s values align with yours.

While it’s not necessarily a red flag if the interviewer doesn’t ask if you have questions, it becomes one if they dismiss or redirect your inquiries.

Be sure to ask questions at the end of the interview to gauge their openness to dialogue.

Understanding the true work culture behind the rhetoric

Many companies use phrases like “We’re all family here” to sound welcoming, but it’s important to critically assess what this phrase truly means in practice.

While strong bonds among team members are beneficial, this “family” rhetoric can sometimes mask expectations of excessive loyalty, overwork, and blurred boundaries between personal and professional life.

To gain clarity, follow up with questions like:

“How does the company foster collaboration and support among team members?”

“Can you share examples of how work-life balance is respected here?”

These questions can help you understand if the company is genuinely fostering a healthy work environment or if the “family” culture hides deeper systemic issues.

If the answers are vague or evasive, it might be a warning sign that the company’s work-life balance is not as supportive as it claims.

Gauging leadership and alignment

The hiring manager is often your direct supervisor and his/her involvement in the interview process is a critical indicator of how well aligned your expectations will be with those of the team.

If the hiring manager is not involved, it could suggest a lack of communication or misalignment in expectations.

If you do get to interview with the hiring manager, focus on understanding their management style and expectations. Ask questions like:

“What are the immediate priorities for this role?”

“How do you envision our collaboration?”

The hiring manager plays a central role in your job satisfaction, so use this opportunity to gauge how he/she will lead, support, and engage with you as a team member.

Spotting blame culture and toxicity

When interviewing for a role that’s replacing someone who has left or is leaving, you may hear criticism of the previous employee.

While some feedback is normal, consistent negative talk about former team members is a red flag. This can indicate a culture of blame or a toxic work environment.

Pay attention to how interviewers discuss challenges within the team or company. If their tone is overly critical or dismissive of others, it may suggest a lack of professionalism or an unhealthy workplace culture.

Disorganization: A sign of deeper company issues

A disorganized interview process can reflect deeper issues within the company. Multiple rescheduled interviews, unclear instructions about the next steps, or lack of communication can signal that the company is disjointed, unorganized, or struggling with internal processes.

A well-structured and professional interview process reflects a company’s overall approach. Pay attention to how smoothly the interview goes.

If there’s pressure to make a quick decision or an offer is extended too hastily, that’s another red flag. A reputable company will allow you time to evaluate the offer and ensure transparency.

Do your homework

In addition to evaluating the company during the interview, it’s essential to do your homework outside the interview room.

Online platforms like Glassdoor provide employee reviews that can offer insight into the company’s culture, though they should be taken with a grain of caution.

You can also reach out to your network to gather firsthand accounts about the company’s reputation. Whenever possible, request to speak with current employees or potential colleagues outside of HR or the hiring manager. These conversations offer a more rounded view of the company’s culture and work environment.

Also, pay attention to situational red flags. For example, a fast-growing startup might face challenges with disorganization due to scaling, but it could offer rapid career growth opportunities.

In contrast, a small or medium-sized enterprise might require employees to wear multiple hats, but this can lead to broader skill development.

Be mindful of your own career aspirations. If you notice concerns during your research, ask follow-up questions such as:

“How is the company addressing this challenge?”

“What improvements are planned for the near future?”

This research helps you get a clear picture of whether the company’s trajectory aligns with your goals.

Finding the right fit

A job interview is more than just a chance to secure a position; it’s an opportunity to find a company where you can truly thrive.

By approaching interviews as a two-way street, asking insightful questions, and doing thorough research, you can better evaluate if the company is the right fit for your professional and personal values.

Trust your instincts during the process. If too many red flags arise, don’t hesitate to walk away. The right opportunity should not only match your skills but also foster an environment that supports your growth and aligns with your core values.

After all, a fulfilling career starts with a healthy and supportive workplace.