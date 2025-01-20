A new study sheds light on a compelling link between gratitude and longevity, suggesting that a simple shift in mindset could profoundly affect life expectancy. The research, conducted by a team of scientists, reveals that individuals who express greater gratitude are at a lower risk of mortality, particularly from cardiovascular disease. The findings add weight to the growing body of evidence supporting the positive influence of psychological well-being on physical health.

The study submitted to JAMA Psychiatry and published recently on the Neurology Advisor website examined the relationship between baseline gratitude levels and mortality risk, finding that greater gratitude was associated with a significantly lower hazard of death from all causes. Researchers discovered that those in the highest third of gratitude, compared to those in the lowest third, experienced a 9% reduction in the risk of death (hazard ratio of 0.91), even after adjusting for a wide range of factors such as sociodemographic characteristics, social participation, physical health, and mental well-being.

Perhaps even more striking, the study found a robust inverse association between gratitude and death due to cardiovascular disease, with a 15% reduction in risk among those with the highest levels of gratitude (hazard ratio of 0.85). This discovery aligns with previous research suggesting that positive psychological states, such as gratitude, may have protective effects on the heart and overall health.

A simple practice with big benefits

The idea that gratitude could play a role in improving longevity might seem surprising at first. However, researchers are beginning to understand that cultivating positive emotions can have tangible benefits on both mental and physical health. “Prior research indicates that there are ways of intentionally fostering gratitude, such as writing down or discussing what you are grateful for a few times a week,” said Dr Chen, a leading researcher on the study. “These small, consistent practices can make a noticeable difference.”

Gratitude is known to activate regions of the brain associated with positive emotions and rewards, which in turn may promote healthier behaviours and better stress regulation. Dr Chen and her team suggest that gratitude can act as a powerful psychological resource, potentially improving cardiovascular health, reducing stress, and fostering a greater sense of social connectedness—factors that are known to influence longevity.

A public health priority

With ageing populations becoming a global concern, promoting healthy ageing has become a central focus in public health. The findings of this study may provide a promising avenue for improving the quality of life in older adults. “Promoting healthy ageing is a public health priority,” Dr Chen remarked. “We hope that future studies will continue to explore gratitude’s potential as a psychological resource for enhancing longevity, particularly in older populations.”

Incorporating gratitude practices into daily routines could be a low-cost, accessible strategy for improving overall well-being. From simple journaling exercises to expressing appreciation during daily conversations, there are many ways to nurture a grateful mindset. As research continues to explore these connections, it may become increasingly clear that cultivating gratitude is good for the heart and for extending a healthy and fulfilling life.

The future of gratitude and ageing

As this line of research expands, scientists are eager to explore whether interventions specifically designed to increase gratitude can directly influence health outcomes. Could programs that encourage gratitude in older adults reduce hospitalizations or improve heart health? Could fostering gratitude be part of the solution to the growing crisis of ageing-related diseases?

In the meantime, individuals looking to enhance their well-being may benefit from taking a moment each day to reflect on the things they are thankful for. It may be as simple as appreciating the beauty of nature, expressing thanks to loved ones, or acknowledging the positive aspects of one’s life. After all, as this study suggests, a little gratitude could go a long way—toward not just emotional fulfillment but perhaps a longer, healthier life as well.

The growing body of research highlights that fostering a sense of gratitude may just be one of the most accessible, effective ways to contribute to a healthier, longer life—a gift that could be as simple as taking time each day to reflect on what you are thankful for.