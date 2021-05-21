International Asia Grandpa draws kindergarten certificate for grandchild who missed classes and felt left...

Grandpa draws kindergarten certificate for grandchild who missed classes and felt left out

She was sad she didn't get a school certificate because she missed classes

Photo: FB screengrab/Lê Hoàng Bảo Anh

Hana O

InternationalAsiaAsia Pacific
Vietnam – The story of a grandpa hand-drawing a certificate for his grandchild who did not get a school certificate because she missed classes for ill health has touched the hearts of many netizens.

One Lê Hoàng Bảo Anh, residing in Tây Ninh Province, Vietnam, took to Facebook on May 15 to share the sweet gesture extended by his father to his daughter.

According to his post, his daughter had come home from her kindergarten with a “sad puppy face”, telling her grandpa that she did not get a certificate at school.

His father then promised her that he would draw one for her, which he got started on right away.

Photo: FB screengrab/Lê Hoàng Bảo Anh

Photo: FB screengrab/Lê Hoàng Bảo Anh

He was able to create a detailed certificate, complete with a seal and signatures.

The certificate reads, “Grandpa grants this certificate to Lê Hoàng Bảo Ngọc for being a good girl that loves her parents and grandparents.”

Photo: FB screengrab/Lê Hoàng Bảo Anh

Bảo Anh disclosed that he and his daughter’s mother have separated. He would often leave his daughter with his parents while he worked as a driver, hence the girl became very close to her grandparents.

He also explained that the five-year-old was always frail and missed classes for ill health.

Members of the online community commented that the drawing might seem trivial to others but memorable to children. They were reminded of their grandparents and their treasured moments together./TISG

