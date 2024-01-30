;
Home News

Govt to better uplift lower-wage workers through Progressive Wage Credit Scheme review

ByJewel Stolarchuk

January 30, 2024

SINGAPORE: The government has announced a review of its Progressive Wage Credit Scheme (PWCS) in a bid to better uplift lower-wage workers.

The Progressive Wage Credit Scheme, introduced to uplift the income of lower-wage workers, presently offers up to 75% support for wage increases granted to eligible individuals. The upcoming review aims to refine and amplify the scheme’s efficacy in addressing the evolving needs of this workforce segment.

Senior Minister of State for Manpower, Zaqy Mohamad, stressed the government’s intention to refine support mechanisms to ensure the financial well-being of all workers, as he announced the impending review yesterday (29 Jan).

The details of the enhanced Progressive Wage Credit Scheme are expected to be unveiled in the upcoming Budget announcement, scheduled for next month.

The anticipation surrounding this announcement stems from the role the PWCS plays in subsidizing wage increments for eligible workers, with the potential to significantly impact the livelihoods of hundreds of thousands of employees.

See also  UN Expert to Singapore: offer more state support for eldercare, pension for all, minimum wage, poverty statistics

In 2022, the government disbursed $1 billion of PWCS funding, benefiting 70,000 employers and reaching 345,000 employees. This injection of funds facilitated wage increases across various sectors, with the median monthly wage hike supported by PWCS standing at $300.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) has concurrently developed a Progressive Wage Portal designed to empower lower-wage workers by providing a comprehensive understanding of the Progressive Wage Model (PWM). This digital resource equips workers with the knowledge needed to navigate and maximize the benefits offered by the PWM.

Beyond the Progressive Wage Credit Scheme, the government is set to scrutinize the local qualifying salary for lower-wage workers.

As Singapore maintains its position as a global economic hub, addressing income inequality and providing robust support for lower-wage workers remain vital to creating an inclusive and resilient society.

Observers are watching whether the impending enhancements to the Progressive Wage Credit Scheme will truly play a stronger role in fortifying the financial stability of a significant portion of the workforce.

ByJewel Stolarchuk

Related Post

Home News

A surge in credit card fraud involving foreign syndicates targets Singapore retailers

November 16, 2024 Gemma Iso
Home News

LTA announces reduced ERP rates at specific AYE, PIE, CTE locations from Nov 18-Dec 31

November 15, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Home News

Police report filed against fake Plaza Singapura FB page advertising discounted Labubu dolls

November 15, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

You missed

Asia

Gen Z workers prioritize ‘stable income and personal achievement’—Ateneo study reveals

November 16, 2024 JARA CARBALLO
Technology

Singapore struggles with AI adoption as workers reluctant to reskill—JobStreet report

November 16, 2024 Gemma Iso
Business

SIA Group passenger traffic up 7.4% YoY, and cargo loads rise 20.2% in Oct 2024

November 16, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Home News

A surge in credit card fraud involving foreign syndicates targets Singapore retailers

November 16, 2024 Gemma Iso

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.