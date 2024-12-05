SINGAPORE: The Government has launched a public consultation on proposed guidelines for animal shelters, signalling its commitment to strengthening animal welfare.

Animal shelters ensure the well-being of animals and help many find permanent homes. The Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS), the Government agency overseeing animal-related matters, has been collaborating with Animal Welfare Groups (AWGs) to establish common standards across shelters.

Currently, shelters operate using their internal practices, but a unified set of guidelines is expected to promote best practices and ensure a consistently high standard of care.

Commenting on the consultation exercise on Facebook, Senior Minister of State for National Development Tan Kiat How emphasized the valuable partnership between AVS and AWGs in this effort. He said, “While we are assured that our animal shelters have a good standard of care, having a common set of guidelines will facilitate the adoption of best practices across all shelters.”

In addition to AWGs, AVS has engaged stakeholders such as shelter operators, veterinarians, and animal trainers. A consultation held in September yielded valuable suggestions, which were incorporated into the proposed guidelines.

The draft guidelines focus on key areas such as shelter management, housing and environment for animals, animal care routines, and healthcare standards, ensuring that all aspects of animal welfare are addressed comprehensively.

To further refine the guidelines, the government is seeking public feedback through an online consultation. Members of the public are encouraged to share their views and contribute to enhancing the quality of care for animals in shelters.

The consultation period runs until February 2, 2025, and is accessible at go.gov.sg/guidelinesforanimalshelters.