South Dakota’s Gov. Kristi Noem finds herself amid a legal tussle after a social media post endorsing a dental procedure, went viral, with allegations of deceptive advertising swirling around her.

The lawsuit

The lawsuit, brought forth by Travelers United, a consumer advocacy group, accuses Gov. Kristi Noem of misleading advertising practices due to her promotion of Smile Texas, a cosmetic dental office, on her personal social media accounts.

What started as a routine promotional video quickly turned into a legal storm as the lawsuit claims Gov. Noem failed to disclose her financial relationship with the dental office, a violation of Federal Trade Commission guidelines.

In the now-infamous video, Gov. Kristi Noem enthusiastically praised Smile Texas for transforming her smile after a biking accident left her teeth damaged. However, the absence of any indication that the post was an advertisement raised eyebrows, prompting Travelers United to take legal action, citing concerns over transparency in influencer marketing.

According to CNN, the lawsuit contends that it’s improbable for someone holding a significant position in South Dakota to travel to Texas for dental treatment and film an advertisement in the office without expecting some form of compensation, given the abundance of dentists, including cosmetic dentists, in South Dakota.

Public figures & commercial endorsements

Gov. Noem, a prominent Republican figure often speculated about for higher political ambitions, faced criticism for blurring the lines between public office and social media influence.

The controversy escalated further as North Dakota State Senator Reynold Nesiba called for an investigation into the matter, amplifying calls for accountability.

The legal battle underscores broader questions about the responsibilities of public figures when engaging in commercial endorsements on social media.

As the lawsuit unfolds, it casts a spotlight on the evolving landscape of online advertising regulations and raises pertinent questions about the ethical conduct of influential personalities in the digital age.

