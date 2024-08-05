SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) has released Singapore’s public holiday dates in 2025, with four long, fun weekends to look forward to!

Channel News Asia reported that employees required to work on a public holiday are entitled to an extra day’s salary at the basic pay rate in addition to their gross pay rate for that day, according to MOM.

Employers and employees may mutually agree to swap a public holiday for another working day.

In addition, employers can also grant time-off-in-lieu for working on a public holiday. This is based on a mutually agreed number of hours and applies to workmen earning over S$4,500 per month, non-workmen earning over S$2,600 per month, and all managers and executives.

Public holidays that fall on a Monday:

March 31: Hari Raya Puasa

May 12: Vesak Day

Oct 20: Deepavali

Public holidays that fall on a Friday:

April 18: Good Friday

Other public holidays in 2025:

Jan 1: New Year’s Day

Jan 29 and 30: Chinese New Year

May 1: Labour Day

June 7: Hari Raya Haji

Aug 9: National Day

Dec 25: Christmas

Enjoy! /TISG

Featured image by Depositphotos