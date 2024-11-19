The way professionals think about work has been changing, and a new report from Deel highlighted how the attitudes of professionals worldwide have shifted away from “building a career.”

Deel’s LinkedIn Poll Trends and Insights on the World of Work, which surveyed over 57,000 professionals globally, showed that the rules of workplace etiquette have evolved.

One of the most significant findings was that more than 6 in 10 (66%) professionals now believe that staying at a company for three to five years is ideal, a shift away from the traditional notion of spending many years at one organisation.

The report, conducted through weekly surveys, revealed that many workers now seek new opportunities for growth, job satisfaction, and better work-life balance over “building a career” at a company.

While long-term commitment to one company is becoming less common, the survey also found that workers still value genuine connections.

For instance, in virtual meetings, employees found it more genuine when they could see the person they were speaking to.

The report revealed that 36% of respondents preferred to have their camera on during video calls, while only 10% felt comfortable communicating with just their voice.

Also, 36% of workers opted for customised backgrounds or images to personalise their virtual space, whereas only 13% chose a plain wall as their background.

The survey also explored how workers viewed courtesy in the digital setup. It found that 32% of respondents believed a delay of two minutes was the maximum acceptable time to join a call, while 20% thought a delay of up to four minutes was acceptable.

When it came to time off, nearly half of professionals (46%) believed three to four weeks of vacation per year was a reasonable amount. However, 42% felt that more than five to six weeks of vacation would have been ideal.

In terms of engagement, while staying updated with what’s happening in the organisation is important, many workers think the constant flow of notifications is too much.

Three in 10 (30%) workers turn their notifications off, and 20% only respond when directly mentioned. Meanwhile, 25% check their notifications regularly, with the same percentage of workers saying they check occasionally.

More than half (51%) of respondents also shared that one year was the right amount of time to be considered for a promotion. Meanwhile, 73% said companies should offer flexible work arrangements, regardless of the industry.

To read the full report, check here. /TISG

