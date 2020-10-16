Goh Chok Tong confirms title of second volume of his authorised biography

- Advertisement -

Former Singapore Prime Minister Goh Chok Tong has confirmed that the second volume of his authorised biography will be entitled “Standing Tall,” after asking his social media followers to guess what the book will be called last week.

The first volume of the authorised biography, entitled ‘Tall Order: The Goh Chok Tong Story’, was released late last year and covered Mr Goh’s life up until the point he becomes the nation’s second Prime Minister in 1990. The first volume garnered immense hype after excerpts covering Mr Goh’s thoughts on Lee Kuan Yew, his family members and veteran opposition figures were released online.

The second volume is expected to cover the rest of Mr Goh’s life and career after he succeeded founding PM Lee Kuan Yew to become head of Government. Both installments are written by former Straits Times journalist, Peh Shing Huei.

On Saturday evening (10 Oct), Mr Goh posted photos he had taken at Keppel Bay during a walk and asked his followers to guess what the title of the second installment of his biography would be based on the photos. He wrote:

“These pics taken during my walk at Keppel Bay suggest a possible title for the sequel to Tall Order. The sequel deals with my years as Prime Minister, my trials and tribulations, how I overcame them and my principles and values of good governance. What is your guess or proposed title based on the pics?”

The next evening (11 Oct), Mr Goh confirmed that the upcoming book will be called “Standing Tall”. Extolling the importance for Singapore to stand tall, Mr Goh wrote: “Some of you got it right. Standing Tall will be the sequel to Tall Order. Despite our small size, Singapore must stand tall in the world or we become irrelevant.”

Revealing that the biography is expected to come out early next year, he added: “Book planned to be out early next year. Hope COVID-19 situation will abate and allow us to have a physical charity book launch.”

Although he retired from politics after a 44-year career ahead of the July election, Mr Goh still serves as Senior Adviser to the People’s Association – a Government statutory board under the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth. He also serves as Chairman Emeritus of the PAP’s Marine Parade Branch and as Adviser Emeritus to the ruling party-linked grassroots organisations (GROs) in his former ward.

