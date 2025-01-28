US defender Naomi Girma called joining Chelsea an “easy choice” after her historic transfer from San Diego Wave for a women’s soccer world record fee. Chelsea paid San Diego over £900,000 to get the 24-year-old, who has now committed to the Women’s Super League (WSL) champions till the summer of 2029.

Girma stated; “I’m so happy and really excited to be here. It doesn’t feel real.

“There are many things about Chelsea that made me want to come here – the culture, the winning mentality, staff, and players.”

She was introduced to Chelsea fans at Stamford Bridge on Sunday (Jan 26) when the women’s team won a home match 1-0 against Arsenal.

“It’s a top environment to learn and grow in,” Girma added. “Right now, that’s what I’m looking to do.”

The American club Bay FC set the previous record in women’s soccer fees when they purchased Racheal Kundananji for £685,000 in February last year.

However, that pales in comparison with the new record set by Chelsea in their successful pursuit of Girma.

The price paid for her far surpasses the previous British transfer record set by Chelsea when they signed Mayra Ramirez for £384,000 in January 2024.

Girma raved about her talented teammates; “There are so many players in this team that have so much experience, a lot of young players who have been amazing as well, so [I am] just really excited to be in with the group.”

Girma has a “small injury” and won’t be fit for Chelsea’s trip to Aston Villa on Feb 2, according to Chelsea manager Sonia Bompastor. She made this announcement after the match against Arsenal.

Besides winning US Soccer’s Female Player of the Year award, Girma helped San Diego win the 2023 NWSL Shield. She was also a vital member of the United States squad that won gold at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

Girma is Chelsea’s first acquisition in the January transfer window. They secured her services, beating the French club Lyon, which also bid for her. After defender Kadeisha Buchanan suffered a devastating knee injury that ended her season, Chelsea went all out for Girma to bolster their defensive line-up for the rest of the campaign.

Girma is known for her extraordinary skill, making her one of the best female football players in the world. Emma Hayes, the current US head coach and a former manager of Chelsea, praised her as the world’s greatest centre-back.

Girma, who is eager to add more medals to her collection—especially Champions League glory—arrives in England with a taste of silverware from her stint with the US and San Diego. According to reports, she has already spoken with Hayes and learned a lot about what to expect at Chelsea.