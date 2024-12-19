SINGAPORE: GIC, Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund, will be investing another S$150 million in Asia Healthcare Holdings (AHH), as announced by the company. This follows GIC’s initial S$170 million investment in February 2022, according to Singapore Business Review.

AHH has invested nearly S$300 million in hospital chains that specialise in IVF, mother and childcare, nephrology, oncology, and urology. The company’s portfolio includes the Asian Institute of Nephrology & Urology (AINU), Motherhood Hospitals, and Nova IVF.

Motherhood Hospitals runs a nationwide network in India, providing services from pre-conception to post-birth care, including paediatric services. It also operates the largest Neonatal Intensive Care Unit network in the country.

Nova IVF offers advanced fertility treatments across South Asia, while AINU focuses on urology and nephrology, specialising in robotic surgery and complex nephrology procedures. /TISG

