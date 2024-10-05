SINGAPORE: After it was reported that the body of 76-year-old Harry Tan was found in Nepal, tributes to the retired teacher have been posted online.

Mr Tan was said to have gone missing on Sept 26 while hiking on Mount Everest, specifically close to the 5,500m-high Kongma La Pass in Nepal, located south of the Everest Base Camp.

The Straits Times reported that the former teacher’s friends said he had fallen from a cliff, and endeavours are now ongoing to retrieve his remains. His body was found on Friday morning (Oct 4) after more than a week of search efforts.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs told CNA that it would continue to help Mr Tan’s family through the Singapore High Commission in New Delhi. “The ministry would like to express its appreciation to the Nepal authorities for their support in the search and rescue efforts,” it added.

One of the people who has posted a tribute online to Mr Tan is Aljnunied Member of Parliament Gerald Giam, who had benefited from Mr Tan’s tutelage.

Mr Giam, who is from the Workers’ Party, wrote that when he was a student, Mr Tan had been the teacher-in-charge and coach of the ACS tennis team.

The MP called Mr Tan “a caring and nurturing teacher who was concerned more about our development as young men than our team winning medals for the school.”

Mr Giam went on to say that when he finished secondary school and was in the process of applying to university, he asked for Mr Tan’s help in writing a testimonial for him, to “which he readily agreed.”

“The very generous words in his testimonial, I believe, helped me secure a place in university,” he added. The last interaction the MP had with Mr Tan was at the 30th reunion of his class, to which he invited the former teacher.

“I’m glad he joined us for that get-together at Metropolitan YMCA. Sadly, I didn’t realize that would be the last time I would meet him,” Mr Giam added.

He also wrote that his former teacher had been “an adventurous man who loved sports and loved the outdoors,” adding he believed Mr Tan passed away doing what he enjoyed.

Mr Octavian Mukuti Jr, the Managing Director at Incredible Africa Adventures, also posted a tribute to Mr Tan.

He called him “a very strong man, mentor, and great friend,” adding that he has known him for the past two years and worked together on his trip with friends to climb Mount Kilimanjaro and Tanzania wildlife safari in 2023 and 2024. /TISG

