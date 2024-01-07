Featured News Health

Gerald Giam: How many SG patients decline medication due to financial concerns?

ByAnna Maria Romero

January 7, 2024

SINGAPORE: On Friday (Jan 6), Workers’ Party Member of Parliament Gerald Giam (Aljunied GRC) underlined the importance of keeping track of how many patients at outpatient clinics in Singapore’s hospitals and polyclinics do not collect their medication, as well as determining the reasons why they decline to do so, especially if these reasons have to do with financial concerns.

“Understanding why patients decline prescribed medication is important for improving healthcare outcomes,” he wrote in a Facebook post linking to his blog, where he explored the matter further.

Data concerning the declining collection of medicine over the past five years was the subject of a question he had raised in Parliament in November last year.

However, “a recent reply to my parliamentary question revealed that MOH doesn’t track” this data, wrote Mr Giam, adding, “Despite non-cost factors being significant, the financial burden remains a concern for some.”

Mr Giam had also asked the Health Minister, Mr Ong Ye Kung, the average price of medication that patients declined to collect, the common reasons they gave for not collecting their medicines, and whether MOH would consider collecting this data if it is not currently doing so.

See also  Jamus Lim Shares Chan Chun Sing's Concerns on WP's Flexible School Program Proposal

Mr Ong told him that MOH does not track the number of times patients from specialist outpatient clinics at public hospitals and polyclinics declined to collect their prescribed medication, nor does it monitor the average price of such medication.

He added, however, that a research study published last March “concluded that a wide range of non-cost-related factors influenced medication adherence. This includes concern about side effects, lack of knowledge of the medication and the disease.”

In his blog post, Mr Giam wrote that his question about patients declining to collect their medicines stemmed from a concern that had been brought up to him concerning whether the cost of medication could be a reason for the non-collection.

The Aljunied MP added that he looked up the research Mr Ong had likely been referring to and highlighted the following part.

“Although financial issues were not mentioned as a factor substantially hindering medication adherence, a minority of participants expressed that paying for regular prescriptions could be a burden for the family in the long term and hence would likely impede medication adherence. As one participant described: ‘The new oral medication for my diabetes was so costly as it was not covered by subsidies. My family is not well-off. So I stopped the medication’.” (#4, M, 71)”

See also  WP MPs invited to Masjid Al-Mawaddah, the "loving and affectionate mosque"

Mr Giam then said that the issue is a matter of concern because it can worsen medical conditions and higher healthcare costs due to delayed and more intensive treatment.

“Understanding non-collection reasons is vital for healthcare providers and policymakers to craft effective strategies for boosting medication adherence. These include addressing cost-related and other barriers,” he wrote, pointing out that Mr Ong had not answered his question. /TISG

Read also: Gerald Giam: Why not adopt Child Protection Policy for preschools?

ByAnna Maria Romero

Related Post

Featured News Home News

ComfortDelGro to spend close to half a billion dollars to acquire London private taxi group

October 24, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Featured News Malaysia

RM1200 (S$364) Nasi Lemak! — Malaysian woman goes viral after her customers, even SG foodies, sacrifice their wallets to taste her sambal delight

October 23, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News Home News

SBS Transit officer commended “for going above and beyond” to return MRT passenger’s lost $10K cash, ID and passport

October 23, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

You missed

SG Economy

Singapore stocks rose on Thursday’s open—STI gained 0.3%

October 24, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Uncategorized

New batch of electric buses to hit the roads in December, improving accessibility and safety

October 24, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Relationships

“Please be nice to your parents”—Young S’porean who lost her dad to stomach cancer urges others not to take their parents for granted

October 24, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Home News

Number of fines for e-cigarette users rise, with a sizeable portion of users being students

October 24, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.