Amidst rising discontent, President Biden faces mounting criticism from X users who attribute every issue in the United States to his leadership. While some argue that not all problems are directly attributable to the President, conservatives maintain that Biden shoulders significant responsibility for various challenges plaguing America. Currently, the state of Georgia is having a housing crisis.

Following that, conservatives claim that persistent inflationary pressures are burdening citizens. This divisive sentiment underscores deepening political polarization and underscores the urgency for bipartisan dialogue to address the nation’s complex issues.

According to 11 Ailve, a recent study led by Georgia State University researchers reveals that three corporate giants – Invitation Homes, Pretium Partners, and Amherst Holdings – collectively own a staggering 19,000 rental houses. They own nearly 11% of available rental properties in metro Atlanta.

Dr. Taylor Shelton and Dr. Eric Seymour’s analysis, published in the Annals of the American Association of Geographers, exposes the substantial market power these companies wield over tenants. This concentration exacerbates Atlanta’s affordable housing crisis, raising concerns among advocates like Te Julianne Brown.

Furthermore, to complicate matters, the intricate ownership structures of limited liability companies shield parent companies from accountability, further challenging tenants’ ability to address grievances.

Conservatives blaming Biden as Georgia residents are unable to afford homes

You will own nothing and be happy!

Or else. — Doc Contrarian (@DocContrarian) March 5, 2024

In addition to this, X users state that the new future is that everyone will not own anything. They should still be happy, or else. Conservatives view this future as a threat to the very fabric of the American dream, which consists of owning a large but affordable home.

Big business friendly Trump policies are responsible. Donald gave the biggest tax break ever to himself and his billionaire buddies. Theirs never ends.

Did you know, his “break” for ordinary income people ends next year. It was just short term to get our votes. — its.another.time (@itzanothertime) March 7, 2024

Others are blaming Biden for this as they feel he did not control the market well. However, liberals are blaming Trump. They claim that Trump gave himself major tax breaks, which is an alleged claim. Regardless, this issue has been persistent even before both Presidents stepped into power.

Read More News

The post Georgia residents unable to afford homes, conservatives blaming Biden appeared first on The Independent News.