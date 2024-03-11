Lifestyle

Georgia residents unable to afford homes, conservatives blaming Biden  

March 11, 2024
Amidst rising discontent, President Biden faces mounting criticism from X users who attribute every issue in the United States to his leadership. While some argue that not all problems are directly attributable to the President, conservatives maintain that Biden shoulders significant responsibility for various challenges plaguing America. Currently, the state of Georgia is having a housing crisis. 

Following that, conservatives claim that persistent inflationary pressures are burdening citizens. This divisive sentiment underscores deepening political polarization and underscores the urgency for bipartisan dialogue to address the nation’s complex issues.

According to 11 Ailve, a recent study led by Georgia State University researchers reveals that three corporate giants – Invitation Homes, Pretium Partners, and Amherst Holdings – collectively own a staggering 19,000 rental houses. They own nearly 11% of available rental properties in metro Atlanta. 

Dr. Taylor Shelton and Dr. Eric Seymour’s analysis, published in the Annals of the American Association of Geographers, exposes the substantial market power these companies wield over tenants. This concentration exacerbates Atlanta’s affordable housing crisis, raising concerns among advocates like Te Julianne Brown. 

Furthermore, to complicate matters, the intricate ownership structures of limited liability companies shield parent companies from accountability, further challenging tenants’ ability to address grievances.

Conservatives blaming Biden as Georgia residents are unable to afford homes 

In addition to this, X users state that the new future is that everyone will not own anything. They should still be happy, or else. Conservatives view this future as a threat to the very fabric of the American dream, which consists of owning a large but affordable home. 

 

Others are blaming Biden for this as they feel he did not control the market well. However, liberals are blaming Trump. They claim that Trump gave himself major tax breaks, which is an alleged claim. Regardless, this issue has been persistent even before both Presidents stepped into power. 

