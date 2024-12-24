CORRECTION NOTICE: An earlier post (dated 12 Dec 2024, that has since been deleted) communicated false statements of fact.

Geo Lah begins trial operations for e-hailing services in Singapore

ByJewel Stolarchuk

December 24, 2024

SINGAPORE: Geo Lah, a local transport company, has officially entered the e-hailing market after obtaining a one-year provisional license from the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

The company began its trial operations today (24 Dec), with plans to commence full passenger services on Jan 1, 2025.

The LTA’s decision to grant Geo Lah a temporary license to operate e-hailing services comes as part of the authority’s efforts to regulate and expand transportation options in Singapore.

According to Ms Nalini, a spokesperson for Geo Lah, the company is starting with a fleet of 800 drivers during the trial phase to evaluate its operational capabilities and refine its services where necessary.

She explained that the company has spent the past 18 months working closely with regulatory authorities to ensure compliance with the latest rules and guidelines.

Redesigning their platform and obtaining the RSOL indicator were key milestones in their preparation. After the official launch, Geo Lah plans to expand its fleet to 1,500 vehicles.

Ms Nalini also highlighted the company’s focus on supporting its drivers, emphasizing that Geo Lah aims to provide fair wages, performance-based bonuses, and flexible work arrangements.

To attract passengers, the company intends to offer perks such as discount coupons, referral bonuses, and a transparent fee structure. Additionally, Geo Lah has plans to broaden its services by introducing a package delivery option on February 1, 2025.

The provisional license marks a significant step for Geo Lah as it prepares to enter Singapore’s competitive e-hailing market.

With its trial operations now underway, the company is poised to challenge existing players and provide a new transportation option for commuters across the country.

