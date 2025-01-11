Lifestyle

Gen Z’s shopping obsession: How memes and emojis are shaping their purchases

ByJARA CARBALLO

January 11, 2025

ASIA: As the largest and most digitally savvy generation to date, Gen Z holds immense influence over global markets. By 2030, they are expected to wield a staggering $12 trillion in purchasing power.

Growing up amid climate crises, social inequality, and a constant stream of digital content has shaped their shopping habits in unique and unexpected ways.

According to Tatler Asia, recent insights into their behaviours, especially in Asia, reveal just how memes and emojis play a central role in their decision-making processes. Below, we delve into the factors driving Gen Z’s shopping obsession and what this means for brands.

Memes: The new marketing powerhouses

The rise of internet culture has transformed how Gen Z interacts with brands. In a recent survey, one in three Gen Z consumers reported purchasing a product after seeing it featured in a meme.

This phenomenon is more than just a fleeting trend—memes are now integral to marketing strategies targeting this generation.

In markets like Hong Kong and Taiwan, memes hold even more sway, scoring significantly higher in engagement than other regions.

See also  Over 1 in 4 Singaporean Gen Zs feel financially unprepared: UOB study

However, brands need to tread carefully when using memes. While humour can captivate Gen Z’s attention, the report stresses the importance of aligning the meme’s tone with the brand message.

A misstep could lead to a backlash, as Gen Z is quick to call out inauthentic or tone-deaf marketing. For businesses, understanding the cultural nuances of meme-based humour and leveraging it creatively can foster stronger connections with this digitally native cohort.

 Emojis: The language of emotion and influence

Emojis have evolved into a vital part of Gen Z’s communication toolkit as fun expressions and symbols of identity. The crying face emoji 😭 known for expressing a blend of sadness and affection, emerged as the most resonant symbol among Gen Zers in a recent survey.

Interestingly, the laughing emoji, often associated with laughter, ranked fifth—illustrating how emojis can carry layered meanings, including positivity and humour.

For brands, understanding which emojis resonate with Gen Z can be key to creating relatable and engaging content. Using emojis to convey authenticity, empathy, or humour can deepen emotional connections with this generation, enhancing both engagement and loyalty.

See also  "The world if people treated each other like they do by email": Email etiquette meme takes over the internet

The visual language of emojis is a trend and a reflection of Gen Z’s unique way of expressing emotions, influencing their online and offline purchases alike.

A new era of shopping – personalization, trust, and values

Beyond memes and emojis, Gen Z’s shopping preferences reveal a clear demand for personalization, trust, and authenticity in the brands they choose to support.

Over 70% of Gen Z consumers reported that they trust user-generated content (UGC) more than any traditional advertising.

This generation values the opinions of real people who share their interests and concerns, often seeking reviews and product recommendations from peers rather than influencers or celebrities. Furthermore, sustainability and privacy concerns are top priorities for Gen Z.

Brands that demonstrate genuine efforts to address environmental issues and safeguard customer privacy are more likely to build lasting relationships with this generation.

Gen Z is drawn to businesses that align with their values, reflecting a broader shift toward socially conscious consumerism. As Gen Z continues to grow in influence, their preferences and behaviours will reshape the marketplace.

See also  The kids are all right: Gen Z travels more—but does so more sustainably

For brands to remain relevant, they must adapt to Gen Z’s digital-first lifestyle and engage with them on a deeper level by embracing authenticity, transparency, and social responsibility.

Understanding the power of memes, emojis, and shared values will be crucial for marketers aiming to capture the hearts and wallets of this dynamic generation.

ByJARA CARBALLO

Related Post

Lifestyle

Karaoke room, parks, in bed, in the shower, in an HDB stairwell…Singaporeans share the best places to cry in Singapore

January 10, 2025 Beatrice Del Rosario
Lifestyle

Gen Z’s quest for stability – A radical rejection of the hustle culture

January 10, 2025 JARA CARBALLO
Lifestyle

Chinese scholar faces backlash over controversial remarks on women’s longevity and childbearing

January 10, 2025 JARA CARBALLO

You missed

Home News

“No one is left behind” — SMU’s financial aid scheme to benefit over 3,000 students annually, up from the previous 200

January 11, 2025 Mary Alavanza
Business

UOL-SingLand joint venture acquires 50% stake in Sydney commercial building for S$390M

January 11, 2025 Mary Alavanza
Business

Singapore’s premium grocery market rebounds as more Singaporeans spend on premium groceries to dine at home

January 11, 2025 Mary Alavanza
Asia Business & Economy

China bets on microwaves and rice cookers to spark economic revival

January 11, 2025 Gemma Iso

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.