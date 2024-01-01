Lifestyle

Fun stuff, networking opportunities, and business events in SG for 1st week of Jan 2024

ByYoko Nicole

January 1, 2024

SINGAPORE: Now that 2024 has formally begun, it is time to pull out your new, elegant daily planner and pencil in your plans for the year. Or for the first seven days, anyway.

However, in case you don’t have any plans for January yet, you could consider attending the following events that are slated to happen in Singapore this week:

555 Thai Music Festival 2024

A-ONE Production House Singapore organizes the music festival. It will feature a lineup of all Thai artists, including some of the top names in the Thai music industry, such as PP Krit, Billkin, girl group 4EVE, and rock band Potato.

Several Thai food brands, including Folks Collective and Talad Thai Banana, will also be at the celebration.

 

Photo: IG/ 555festival Screengrab

Schedule: Jan 3 (2:30pm) – Jan 4 (1:00am)
Location: Resorts World Convention Centre, 8 Sentosa Gateway Singapore
Ticket Price: $112 – $1,345

BNI Invictus Business Opportunity Day 2024

Those interested in business may find the “Business Opportunity Day 2024” interesting since the event promotes “professional development, networking, and collaborative success.” It’s also a great way to meet and network with other business people from different industries.

 

Photo: YouTube/BNI Invictus Screengrab

Schedule: Jan 3 (7:30am – 10:00am)
Location: Voco Orchard Singapore, an IHG Hotel, 581 Orchard Road Singapore
Admission Fee: $76.00

NUS Fintech Summit 2024 – Opening Day

If you want to stay up-to-date with the latest developments in fintech, this might be for you. The event will feature, among other things, an elaboration of problem statements from their platinum sponsors, panel discussions on “Empowering Financial Inclusion With Blockchain,” and an Aelfinity Developer Workshop.

Photo: Eventbrite Screengrab

Schedule: Jan 5 (starts at 10:00am)
Location: NUS COM 3 Multipurpose Hall (MPH), 11 Research Link Singapore
Admission Fee: Free

Nightflix Somerset

Are you a movie-lover? If so, this might be the ideal occasion for you. Every month, on the first Saturday, you can immerse yourself in a calm film experience. The event will officially start on January 6, starting with the American musical film “Pitch Perfect.”

Ice cream and popcorn will be provided for free to event attendees. To guarantee a spot, register on the Scape website.

 

Photo: FB/Somerset Belt SG Screengrab

Schedule: Jan 6 (7:30pm-9:00pm)
Location: Somerset Youth Park, 121 Somerset Rd
Ticket Price: Free

Rising Dragon, Soaring Merlion

If you love traditional music, you can also attend this concert, which will happen around the same time as the Nightflix Somerset.

At this event, Singapore’s Ding Yi Music Company and Canada’s Sound of Dragon Ensemble (Vancouver) will join forces to create a beautiful sound symphony combining Chinese and Western music.

 

Photo: YouTube/Shaw Multicultural Community and Events Screengrab

Schedule: Jan 6 (7:30pm-9:00pm)
Location: Stamford Arts Centre, 155 Waterloo St
Ticket Price: $15

Mastering Interview Skills – Scholarships and Tertiary Education

With a wealth of experience instructing students in Interview and Communication Skills, Siew Ling Hwang, the founder of Discovering Potential, will lead this workshop. In-depth discussion of the General Interview and popular MMI stations, such as scenario-based questions and role-play questions, will be covered in this workshop.

 

Photo: FB/Discovering Potential Screengrab

Schedule: Jan 6 (9:00am – 12:00nn)
Location: Singapore Shopping Centre, 6th Floor, 190 Clemenceau Avenue, Singapore
Admission fee: $150.00

Invest in Yourself: Healthy Habits for 2024

Every Tuesday in January, Gen Rabka will offer guidance on developing a positive meditation habit and teach us three other positive mental habits we can practice this year.

 

Photo: Eventbrite Screengrab

Schedule: Jan 9, 16, 23, 30 (7:30pm-8:45pm)
Location: Kadampa Meditation Centre Singapore, 10A Jalan Klapa Singapore
Ticket Price: Starts at $19.74

